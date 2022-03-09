New-look Bucks boast plenty of experience

What does a team do the year after making the Indoor Football League playoffs? It rebuilds, of course.

Coming off a 7-8 season and a playoff appearance in 2021, the Bismarck Bucks open 2022 on Sunday at the Green Bay Blizzard with almost a whole new team.

Only three players return from last year’s team: receiver Jauhem Byrd, linebacker Cameron Hunt and offensive lineman Donte Ogburn. Byrd is not yet in camp, leaving just two currently, including linebacker Cameron Hunt, who played five games last season.

“That was an experience coming from outdoor ball to indoor ball. The speed of the game is faster and the guys are bigger and more aggressive. It was a different game,” said the 6-1, 215-pound University of North Dakota product, who had 10 tackles, 7 assists, 3 tackles for loss and a sack and interception. “For me it makes the game more fun because there’s more contact but it’s still football at the end of the day.”

Head coach Rod Miller enters his third season with Bucks with a roster that has its share of newcomers (18) but also experience in the form of championships.

“It’s going a little bit better,” Miller said. “We were able to get some quality players in because we had a successful season in terms of improving our organization, so we have veterans from other teams and other leagues willing to come over.”

That list includes defensive lineman Patrick Macon (6-2, 245) of South Florida, who played for National Arena League champion Albany last season; and defensive backs Jordan Semenat (6-2, 200) of Texas A&M-Kingsville and Aaqil Sheppard (6-2, 230) of Urbana University, both of whom won a title with West Texas in the Arena Football Association.

“We’re bringing in quality players and guys with experience and guys who have won championships with different teams last year,” Miller said. “We’re building a reputation here. When you compete against Dallas and Vegas and Arizona, you have to have other things. Players talk to each other and you treat them good and the community involvement that’s here, it becomes word of mouth and that’s why other guys want to come here.”

Two positions that Miller would just as soon avoid any turnover throughout the season are quarterback and kicker.

The Bucks had a rotating door for quarterbacks last season, two of which moved on and three others than saw action due to injuries. “We don’t want to go through a rotation where we use five quarterbacks again,” Miller said. “Hopefully we’ll be stuck with these two as long as we can.”

These two are 2018 Harlon Hill winner Jayru Campbell (6-4, 215) of Ferris State and former Tuscon Sugar Skulls backup Tahj Tolbert (6-6, 230) from Florida A&M.

Campbell played two years at Garden City Community College and two at Ferris State, where he won the Harlon Hill Award given to the top NCAA Division II player in the nation in 2018. That season, he threw for 2,931 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for 1,460 yards and 21 scores.

“To have a quarterback on our roster that was voted the best player in Division II football and played for an incredible program like Ferris State is a testament of what we are trying to build here,” Miller said.

Kicker Chase Albaugh (5-9, 180) is another Division II player hoping to make an impact. He already did at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where hold numerous school records, including 231 extra points, 390 points, a 79.1 field goal percentage, 53 made field goals and, most impressively, a Division II 166 consecutive extra points. He was 55-for-55 last season and hasn’t missed an extra point since 2018.

“That’s 33 percent of the game,” Miller said. “Every four plays is a kicking play so having a good kicking game is crucial.”

Last year, the Bucks were 11th out of 12 teams in PATs (50-71) and field goals (10-38). Only the Louisville Extreme, which shut down after five games, were worse.

Hunt, Macon, Semenat and Sheppard will lead a defense that held its own against the run (third at 68.5 yards per game) but struggled against the pass (11th at 150.3) and in total defense (10th at 218.8).

Miller is anxious to see his team in action and Hunt is ready to play against Green Bay, a team the Bucks beat four times last season.

“Last year we had a lot of vets, so it was more like us trying to get into the flow,” Hunt said. “Now we’ve got a lot of rookies coming in and we’re having to prove ourselves.

“We’re getting there but we’ve got guys who haven’t seen live action,” Miller added. “You want to see how they respond to that. The first game they play indoors is going to be different.”

After opening on the road, the Bucks return for their home opener March 19 against the Sioux Falls Storm.

