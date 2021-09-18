Nelson, Marauders pick up road win over SMSU

Logan Nelson tossed four touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter, as the University of Mary picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday night.
The Marauders defeated Southwest Minnesota State 45-23 in Marshall, Minn., improving to 1-2 in the Northern Sun.
U-Mary piled up 181 yards on the ground and 249 in the air to pick up the road win.
David Small ran for 130 yards on 14 carries, an average of 9.3 yards, to lead the Marauders’ ground game.
Diamonte Stugelmeyer scored on a 1-yard run and Nelson hit Luke Little on a 12-yard TD pass to give U-Mary a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.
Kevin Powell booted a 35-yard field goal and the Marauders led 17-3 at the half.
Nelson connected with Danny Kittner on an 80-yard TD pass, hit Little from 13 yards out and Jaden Andresen from 5 yards out in the third as U-Mary built a 38-9 lead.
Small ran one in from 35 yards out on the opening play of the fourth for a 45-9 advantage.
Kittner caught seven passes for 125 yards and Little hauled in seven for 84 yards.
North Dakota 38, Drake 0
North Dakota piled up 527 yards total offense in blowing out Drake on Saturday at the Alerus Center.
Even with Otis Weah out of the lineup, UND had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the contest. Isaiah Smith rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries (a 10.4 yard per carry average) and Luke Skokna averaged 15.4, picking up 123 yards on eight carries.
North Dakota picked up 24 first downs, rushed for 288, passed for 239 and held Drake to six first downs, 77 yards on the ground and 86 through the air for 163 yards total offense.
Tommy Schuster completed 23 of 36 passes for 234 yards, one interception and TD passes to Bo Belquist and Brock Boltmann.
Skokna ran for a 51-yard TD run and Schuster hit Belquist on an 8-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Adam Stage booted a 21-yard field goal and Smith ran one in from 4 yards out to make it 24-0 at the half.
Schuster and Boltmann connected on a 9-yard TD pass in the third and Aust Clemetson added a 5-yard run for a fourth-quarter score.
NDSU 35, Towson 7
Quincy Patterson threw for a touchdown and ran for another as North Dakota State defeated Towson 35-7 on Saturday night.
Patterson connected with Christian Watson on a 67-yard TD pass in the first quarter and ran one in from 3 yards out in the second quarter as the Bison built a 21-0 halftime lead.
Hunter Luepke added a 1-yard TD run and the Bison defense picked up a safety in the first half.
TaMerik Williams and Jalen Bussey added second-half touchdown runs.
The Bison rushed 46 times for 328 yards, while holding Towson to 37 yards on 30 carries.
Patterson completed 6 of 11 passes for 165 yards, a TD and an interception.