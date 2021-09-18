 Skip to main content
Nelson, Marauders pick up road win over SMSU

Logan Nelson tossed four touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter, as the University of Mary picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday night.

The Marauders defeated Southwest Minnesota State 45-23 in Marshall, Minn., improving to 1-2 in the Northern Sun.

U-Mary piled up 181 yards on the ground and 249 in the air to pick up the road win.

David Small ran for 130 yards on 14 carries, an average of 9.3 yards, to lead the Marauders’ ground game.

Diamonte Stugelmeyer scored on a 1-yard run and Nelson hit Luke Little on a 12-yard TD pass to give U-Mary a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.

Kevin Powell booted a 35-yard field goal and the Marauders led 17-3 at the half.

Nelson connected with Danny Kittner on an 80-yard TD pass, hit Little from 13 yards out and Jaden Andresen from 5 yards out in the third as U-Mary built a 38-9 lead.

Small ran one in from 35 yards out on the opening play of the fourth for a 45-9 advantage.

Kittner caught seven passes for 125 yards and Little hauled in seven for 84 yards.

North Dakota 38, Drake 0

North Dakota piled up 527 yards total offense in blowing out Drake on Saturday at the Alerus Center.

Even with Otis Weah out of the lineup, UND had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the contest. Isaiah Smith rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries (a 10.4 yard per carry average) and Luke Skokna averaged 15.4, picking up 123 yards on eight carries.

North Dakota picked up 24 first downs, rushed for 288, passed for 239 and held Drake to six first downs, 77 yards on the ground and 86 through the air for 163 yards total offense.

Tommy Schuster completed 23 of 36 passes for 234 yards, one interception and TD passes to Bo Belquist and Brock Boltmann.

Skokna ran for a 51-yard TD run and Schuster hit Belquist on an 8-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Adam Stage booted a 21-yard field goal and Smith ran one in from 4 yards out to make it 24-0 at the half.

Schuster and Boltmann connected on a 9-yard TD pass in the third and Aust Clemetson added a 5-yard run for a fourth-quarter score.

NDSU 35, Towson 7

Quincy Patterson threw for a touchdown and ran for another as North Dakota State defeated Towson 35-7 on Saturday night.

Patterson connected with Christian Watson on a 67-yard TD pass in the first quarter and ran one in from 3 yards out in the second quarter as the Bison built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Hunter Luepke added a 1-yard TD run and the Bison defense picked up a safety in the first half.

TaMerik Williams and Jalen Bussey added second-half touchdown runs.

The Bison rushed 46 times for 328 yards, while holding Towson to 37 yards on 30 carries.

Patterson completed 6 of 11 passes for 165 yards, a TD and an interception.

U-Mary 45, Southwest Minnesota State 23

U-Mary;7;10;21;7;-;45

SMSU;0;3;6;14;-;23

First quarter

UM: Diamonte Stugelmeyer 1 run (Kevin Powell kick), 9:40.

Second quarter

UM: Luke Little 12 pass from Logan Nelson (Powell kick), 10:10.

SMSU: FG Carter Dicker 26, 4:06.

UM: FG Powell 35, 0:00.

Third quarter

UM: Danny Kittner 80 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 13:53.

UM: Little 13 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 12:41.

SMSU: Andrew Haidet 58 run (kick failed), 11:24.

UM: Jaden Andresen 5 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 6:57.

Fourth quarter

UM: David Small 35 run (Powell kick), 14:52.

SMSU: Carter Damlo 51 pass from Haidet (Dicker kick), 12:42.

SMSU: BJ Phillips 9 pass from Steven Nava (Dicker kick), 9:44.

RUSHING – U-Mary: David Small 14-130, Diamonte Stugelmeyer 11-40, Isaac Bolton 1-9, Danny Kittner 4-4, Logan Nelson 2-3, Dorian McAllister 4-1, Jesse Forknell 1-(minus-4). SMSU: Andrew Haidet 10-147, Duce Reynolds 9-16, Jesse Sherwood 4-10, Blake Allen 1-9, Jakob Olson 1-8, Peter Osman 1-3, Eli Jefferson 1-(minus-2).

PASSING – U-Mary: Logan Nelson 20-28-0, 249 yards; Jesse Forknell 0-1-0, 0 yards. SMSU: Steven Nava 9-20-2, 124 yards; Andrew Haidet 4-12-0, 8 yards; Jakob Olson 3-9-0, 11 yards.

RECEIVING – U-Mary: Danny Kittner 7-125, Luke Little 7-84, Isaac Bolton 1-11, Luke Bodine 1-11, Collin Gapen 2-9, Jaden Andresen 1-5, David Small 1-4. SMSU: Albert Lemon 4-58, Carter Damlo 2-57, BJ Phillips 2-41, Duce Reynolds 4-32, Peter Osman 1-16, Nathan Stearns 2-13, Keaton Rommel 1-(minus-2).

Records: U-Mary 1-2, SMSU 0-3.

North Dakota 38, Drake 0

Drake;0;0;0;0;-;0

North Dakota;14;10;7;7;-;38

First quarter

UND: Luke Skokna 51 run (Adam Stage kick), 6:04.

UND: Bo Belquist 8 pass from Tommy Schuster (Stage kick), 1:43.

Second quarter

UND: FG Stage 21, 9:16

UND: Isaiah Smith 4 run (Stage kick), 1:39.

Third quarter

UND: Brock Boltmann 9 pass from Schuster (Stage kick), 6:50.

Fourth quarter

UND: Aust Clemetson 5 run (Sage kick), 6:18.

RUSHING – Drake: Cross Robinson 11-39, Jun Ahn 7-20, Caden Meis 7-16, Luke Bailey 2-6, Ruben Beltran 1-1, Blak Ellingson 1-(minus-5). UND: Isaiah Smith 12-125, Luke Skokna 8-123, Quincy Vaughn 5-22, Tommy Schuster 5-16, Aust Clemetson 2-7, Trey Feeney 2-(minus-5).

PASSING – Drake: Luke Bailey 9-15-2, 58 yards; Ruben Beltran 5-7-0, 33 yards; Blak Ellingson 1-6-1, (minus-5) yards. UND: Tommy Schuster 23-36-1, 234 yards’ Trey Feeney 1-3-0, 5 yards; Quincy Vaughn 1-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING – Drake: Colin Howard 2-39, Andrew Kasten 2-21, Ryan Hayes 1-10, Jacks Williams 1-6, Caden Meis 2-4, Brando Langdok 3-4, Michae Markett 1-3, Tim Nesslage 1-3, Matt Hatrlieb 1-1, Hunter Johnson 1-(minus-5). UND: Jack Wright 3-53, Jacob Richter 3-36, Brock Boltmann 4-35, Bo Belquist 4-34, Garret Maag 3-21, Tyler Burian 1-16, Marcus Preston 1-13, Adam Zavalney 1-12. Isaiah Smith 1-10, Luke Skokna 2-5, Max Gunderson 1-5, Aust Clemetson 1-(minus-1).

Records: Drake 1-2, North Dakota 2-1.

North Dakota State 35, Towson 7

NDSU;6;15;7;7;-;35

Towson;0;0;0;7;-;7

First quarter

NDSU: Christian Watson 67 pass from Quincy Patterson (run failed), 8:38.

Second quarter

NDSU: Hunter Luepke 1 run (Jake Reinholz kick), 14:57.

NDSU: Patterson 3 run (kick failed), 9:07.

NDSU: Safety, Brock Thomas sacked Chris Ferguson in end zone, 2:15.

Third quarter

NDSU: TaMerik Williams 3 run (Reinholz kick), 11:02.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Jalen Bussey 12 run (Reinholz kick), 11:35.

Tow: Jerry Howard 1 run (Keegan Vaughan kick), 2:20.

RUSHING – NDSU: Dominic Gonnella 13-92, TaMerick Williams 6-79, Jaley Bussey 8-50, Hunter Luepke 2-22, Phoenix Sproles 1-22, Quincy Patterson 0-21, Christian Watson 2-21, TK Marshall 3-13, Kobe Johnson 2-8. Tow: Jerry Howard 18-45, Devin Matthew 3-7, D’Ago Hunter 1-0, Chris Ferguson 8-(minus-15).

PASSING – NDSU: Quincy Patterson 6-11,-1, 164 yards; Cam Miller 0-1-0, 0 yards. Tow: Chris Ferguson 19-28-0, 158 yards.

RECEIVING – NDSU: Christian Watson 3-78, Hunter Luepke 1-44, Kobe Johnson 1-31, Braylon Henderson 1-12. Tow: D’Ago Hunter 5-36, Jerry Howard 4-14, Darian Street 3-23, Jabari Allen 2-18, Caleb Smith 1-39, Ryan Rutkowski 1-8, Marcus Joyner 1-6, Jason Epps 1-6, Luke Hamilton 1-0.

Records: NDSU 3-0, Towson 1-2.

