Nelson, Marauders pick up road win over SMSU

Even with Otis Weah out of the lineup, UND had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the contest. Isaiah Smith rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries (a 10.4 yard per carry average) and Luke Skokna averaged 15.4, picking up 123 yards on eight carries.

North Dakota picked up 24 first downs, rushed for 288, passed for 239 and held Drake to six first downs, 77 yards on the ground and 86 through the air for 163 yards total offense.

Tommy Schuster completed 23 of 36 passes for 234 yards, one interception and TD passes to Bo Belquist and Brock Boltmann.

Skokna ran for a 51-yard TD run and Schuster hit Belquist on an 8-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Adam Stage booted a 21-yard field goal and Smith ran one in from 4 yards out to make it 24-0 at the half.

Schuster and Boltmann connected on a 9-yard TD pass in the third and Aust Clemetson added a 5-yard run for a fourth-quarter score.

NDSU 35, Towson 7

Quincy Patterson threw for a touchdown and ran for another as North Dakota State defeated Towson 35-7 on Saturday night.