NDSU, UND win setting up showdown next Saturday

FARGO – Cam Miller’s late touchdown run helped seal a win for No. 5-ranked North Dakota State.

The freshman from Solon, Iowa, scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:39 remaining and the Bison clinging to a one-point lead. That gave the No. 5-ranked Bison a 21-13 victory over No. 22-ranked Illinois State on Saturday at the Fargodome.

Miller completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards and ran for a team-high 57 yards on 11 carries for the Bison (4-1, 3-1 MVFC).

The Bison rushed for 154 yards and gained 133 through the air for 287 yards total offense while limiting the Redbirds (0-3) to 133 yards rushing, 124 passing and 257 in total offense.

NDSU jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a Jayden Price 85-yard punt return for a TD and a Kobe Johnson 15-yard scoring run.

Trailing by two touchdowns at the half, Illinois State rallied on a Bryce Jefferson 4-yard TD pass to Tanner Taula in the third quarter and a Tyler Pennington 1-yard TD run with 11:59 remaining. But the Bison blocked the ensuing PAT kick, leaving North Dakota State up by one at 14-13.

The Bison host undefeated North Dakota on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome.

UND 38, WIU 21