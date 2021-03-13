NDSU, UND win setting up showdown next Saturday

FARGO – Cam Miller’s late touchdown run helped seal a win for No. 5-ranked North Dakota State.
The freshman from Solon, Iowa, scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:39 remaining and the Bison clinging to a one-point lead. That gave the No. 5-ranked Bison a 21-13 victory over No. 22-ranked Illinois State on Saturday at the Fargodome.
Miller completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards and ran for a team-high 57 yards on 11 carries for the Bison (4-1, 3-1 MVFC).
The Bison rushed for 154 yards and gained 133 through the air for 287 yards total offense while limiting the Redbirds (0-3) to 133 yards rushing, 124 passing and 257 in total offense.
NDSU jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a Jayden Price 85-yard punt return for a TD and a Kobe Johnson 15-yard scoring run.
Trailing by two touchdowns at the half, Illinois State rallied on a Bryce Jefferson 4-yard TD pass to Tanner Taula in the third quarter and a Tyler Pennington 1-yard TD run with 11:59 remaining. But the Bison blocked the ensuing PAT kick, leaving North Dakota State up by one at 14-13.
The Bison host undefeated North Dakota on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome.
UND 38, WIU 21
MACOMB, Ill. – After opening with three straight wins at the Alerus Center, North Dakota kept its momentum going with a win in their first road game.
Tommy Schuster threw for a career-high 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. Adam Zavalney caught two of the scoring strikes, giving him three TDs in the past two games.
No. 3-ranked UND (4-0) piled up 544 yards of total offense, 29 first downs and went 8-for-12 on third downs to amass 41:03 in time of possession.
Otis Weah rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown and Luke Skokna picked up 97 yards and a TD. UND outrushed Western Illinois (0-3) 216-26.
North Dakota led 21-7 at the half on a Skokna 8-yard first-quarter TD run and two second-quarter TD passes from Schuster to Zavalney, from 4 and 10 yards out.
Adam Stage booted a 46-yard field goal and Weah scored on a 12-yard run to make it 31-7 North Dakota in the third.
UND travels to Fargo to take on North Dakota State on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m.