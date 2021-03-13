 Skip to main content
NDSU, UND win setting up showdown next Saturday

FARGO – Cam Miller’s late touchdown run helped seal a win for No. 5-ranked North Dakota State.

The freshman from Solon, Iowa, scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:39 remaining and the Bison clinging to a one-point lead. That gave the No. 5-ranked Bison a 21-13 victory over No. 22-ranked Illinois State on Saturday at the Fargodome.

Miller completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards and ran for a team-high 57 yards on 11 carries for the Bison (4-1, 3-1 MVFC).

The Bison rushed for 154 yards and gained 133 through the air for 287 yards total offense while limiting the Redbirds (0-3) to 133 yards rushing, 124 passing and 257 in total offense.

NDSU jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a Jayden Price 85-yard punt return for a TD and a Kobe Johnson 15-yard scoring run.

Trailing by two touchdowns at the half, Illinois State rallied on a Bryce Jefferson 4-yard TD pass to Tanner Taula in the third quarter and a Tyler Pennington 1-yard TD run with 11:59 remaining. But the Bison blocked the ensuing PAT kick, leaving North Dakota State up by one at 14-13.

The Bison host undefeated North Dakota on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome.

UND 38, WIU 21

MACOMB, Ill. – After opening with three straight wins at the Alerus Center, North Dakota kept its momentum going with a win in their first road game.

Tommy Schuster threw for a career-high 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. Adam Zavalney caught two of the scoring strikes, giving him three TDs in the past two games.

No. 3-ranked UND (4-0) piled up 544 yards of total offense, 29 first downs and went 8-for-12 on third downs to amass 41:03 in time of possession.

Otis Weah rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown and Luke Skokna picked up 97 yards and a TD. UND outrushed Western Illinois (0-3) 216-26.

North Dakota led 21-7 at the half on a Skokna 8-yard first-quarter TD run and two second-quarter TD passes from Schuster to Zavalney, from 4 and 10 yards out.

Adam Stage booted a 46-yard field goal and Weah scored on a 12-yard run to make it 31-7 North Dakota in the third.

UND travels to Fargo to take on North Dakota State on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m.

North Dakota State 21, Illinois State 13

ISU;0;0;7;6;--;13

NDAU;14;0;0;7;--;21

First quarter

NDSU: Jayden Price 85 punt return (Jake Reinholz kick), 11:20.

NDSU: Kobe Johnson 15 run (Griffin Crosa kick), 5:37.

Second quarter

No scoring.

Third quarter

ISU: Tanner Taula 4 pass from Bryce Jefferson (Aidan Bresnahan kick), 6:40.

Fourth quarter

ISU: Pennington 1 run (kick blocked), 11:59.

NDSU: Cam Miller 6 run (Crosa kick), 3:39.

Individual statistics

RUSHING ISU: Nigel White 15-87, Pha’leak Brown 8-35, Bryce Jefferson 11-10, Timothy McCloyn II 1-9, Tyler Pennington 1-1, Jackson Waring 2-(minus-1), Jalen Carr 2-(minus-8). NDSU: Cam Miller 11-57, Dominic Gonnella 11-43, Jalen Bussey 7-32, Kobe Johnson 8-19, RaJa Nelson 1-5, Christian Watson 1-(minus-2).

PASSING – ISU: Bryce Jefferson 9-26-1, 124 yards. NDSU: Zeb Noland 6-13-2, 72 yards; Cam Miller 5-7-0, 61 yards.

RECEIVING – ISU: Austin Nagel 2-51, Tanner Taula 4-50, Taylor Grimes 1-14, TreShawn Watson 1-7, Pha’leak Brown 1-2. NDSU: Christian Watson 4-93, Josh Babicz 2-16, Dominic Gonnella 2-7, Jalen Bussey 1-6, Noah Gindorff 1-6, Jake Lippe 1-5.

Records: ISU 0-3; NDSU 4-1, 3-1 MVFC.

North Dakota 38, Western Illinois 21

UND;7;14;10;7;--;38

WIU;0;7;7;7;--;21

First quarter

UND: Luke Skokna 8 run (Adam Stage kick), 2:15.

Second quarter

UND: Adam Zavalney 4 pass from Tommy Schuster (Stage kick), 10:56.

WIU: Iosefa Pua’auli 2 run (Mason Laramie kick), 7:24.

UND: Zavalney 10 pass from Schuster (Stage kick), 3:04.

Third quarter

UND: FG Stage 46, 8:01.

UND: Otis Weah 12 run (Stage kick), 4:20.

WIU: Pua’auli 4 run (Laramie kick), 1:57.

Fourth quarter

UND: Jake Richter 20 pass from Schuster (Stage kick), 6:31.

WIU: Dallas Daniels 14 pass from Connor Sampson (Laramie kick), 5:09.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – UND: Otis Weah 17-99, Luke Skokna 15-97, Dalton Gee 4-19, Quincy Vaughn 1-4, Tommy Schuster 3-3. WIU: Iosefa Pua’auli 9-19, Dennis Houston 1-11, Connor Sampson 4-(minus-4).

PASSING – UND: Tommy Schuster 29-37-0, 328 yards. WIU: Connor Sampson 33-47-0, 336 yards.

RECEIVING – UND: Garett Maag 4-151, Jake Richter 4-58. Bo Belquist 7-48, Adam Zavalney 3-29, Dalton Gee 5-22, Luke Skokna 2-14, Derek Paulson 2-6, Marcus Preston 1-0, Chrysten Cochran 1-0. WIU: Dennis Houston 8-108, Tony Tate 7-63, Dallas Daniels 6-50, Nathan Karsjens 5-34, Daniel Bender 2-34, John Brunner 3-26, Mason Sikes 1-12, Nick D’Ambra 1-9.

Records: UND 4-0, WIU 0-3.

