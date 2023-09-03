The Bison made themselves at home at US Bank Stadium.

North Dakota State, kicking off the 2023 season at the home of the Minnesota Vikings, posted a 35-10 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The Bison piled up 513 yards of total offense, including 337 yards on the ground, in rolling past the Eagles.

Cam Miller threw for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Joe Stoffel – a first-quarter strike that got the ‘home’ team on the board first and another in the fourth quarter.

TaMerik Williams ran for a 54-yard TD in the second quarter, putting NDSU up 14-0.

Kekoa Visperas connected with Nolan Ulm on a 34-yard first-quarter TD pass for Eastern Washington but a Cole Payton 70-yard run in the second had the Bison leading 21-7 at the intermission.

Miller, who also rushed for 83 yards, had a 14-yard TD run in the third to make it 28-7.

North Dakota State (1-0) hosts Maine on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Fargodome. The Eagles (0-1) travel to Fresno State next.

UND 55, Drake 7

It took a while to get the offense going, but the University of North Dakota rolled to a win in their season opener.

After a scoreless first quarter, North Dakota rolled up 649 yards of total offense, posting a 55-7 win over Drake at the Alerus Center.

UND rushed for 285 yards, gaining more than 8 yards per attempt, and threw for 364 yards.

Tommy Schuster completed 22 of 26 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Along with backup Trey Feeney, who completed 4 of 5 for 102 yards, they spread the ball out to 10 different receivers.

Bo Belquist led the way with seven catches for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Gaven Ziebarth averaged 16 yards per carry – picking up 112 yards on seven carries, including a 79-yard touchdown run that started a 27-point North Dakota third quarter that put the game out of reach.

UND (1-0) will host Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 9. Drake (0-1) hosts defending NAIA national champion Northwestern (Iowa) next before taking on defending FCS champ South Dakota State on Sept. 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.