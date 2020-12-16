NDSU, UND announce incoming recruits

With the upcoming spring season right around the corner, the North Dakota State football team added 24 new members to the program on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period.
NDSU added six North Dakotans on the opening day of the three-day period in which Division I football teams can sign athletes. The 24-member class announced on National Signing Day includes athletes from 11 states, with 11 offensive players, 12 defensive players and a long-snapper on special teams.
Among the North Dakota natives joining the Bison are Mandan defensive tackle Jaxon Duttenhefer and Bismarck tight end Jack Steckler.
Duttenhefer, a 6-2, 275 pound defensive tackle, was a four-time all-West Region pick and a two-time all-stater. He helped lead the Braves to three consecutive Class AAA playoff berths and two appearances in the state semifinals. He finished with 43 tackles as a senior, including 15 for a loss.
Steckler, a 6-5, 208 tight end, was a three-year letter winner for the Demons and a two-year starter. He played wide receiver, tight end, defensive end and outside linebacker. He was named Class AAA all-state as a tight end as a senior, making 22 catches for 233 yards and two TDs while also rushing 19 times for 269 yards and four TDs, averaging 14.2 yards per carry, helping BHS to a 7-2 record and a Class AAA semifinal appearance.
The Bison also signed a pair of standouts from West Fargo Sheyenne – running back Barika Kpeenu, who led the East Region in rushing with 1,052 yards and nine TDs in nine games as a senior and defensive end Kole Menz, an all-stater with 37.5 tackles and 20 tackles for loss.
Fargo South safety Enock Sibomana and Fargo Davies fullback Truman Werremeyer also signed with the Bison.
Among the five Minnesota signees is wide receiver Bryce Lance of Marshall, Minn. Lance set school records for receiving yards in a game (199), season (873) and career (1,766). He’s the younger brother of Trey Lance, who led NDSU to a 16-0 record and a national title as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
North Dakota State (1-0) resumes the 2020-21 season on Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Fargodome, hosting Youngstown State in a Missouri Valley Football Conference contest. The spring FCS playoffs are set to begin on April 24.
UND signs 16
The University of North Dakota announced a 16-member recruiting class on the opening day of the early signing period.
Fifteen of the 16 signees come from the high school ranks, with one graduate transfer from Minnesota State-Moorhead.
Four of the incoming freshmen come from North Dakota and six from Minnesota.
Nick Kupfer of Legacy and Noah Schaffner of Century are among the in-state recruits.
Kupfer, a 6-3, 180 wide receiver, surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and scored 13 touchdowns for the Sabers. He led Legacy with 665 receiving yards as a senior.
Schaffner, a 6-5, 210 tight end, started at quarterback for the Patriots the last two seasons, helping his team with two straight Class AAA titles. He earned all-state recognition as a senior, when he threw for more than 700 yards and nine TDs while rushing for more than 500 yards and 12 TDs.
Samuel Hagen, a 6-6, 300 offensive lineman from Park River-Fordville-Lankin joins North Dakota along with Ethan McKenney, a 6-4, 200 defensive end from Leonard, a two-time all-stater for Kindred.
Among the newcomers from Minnesota are Trey Feeney of Moorhead and Jake Richter of Detroit Lakes.
Feeney, a 6-3 195 quarterback, helped the Spuds to an unbeaten season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,973 yards, throwing 36 TDs and only one interception as a senior. The 2020 Prepzone Minnesota Player of the Year and Mr. Football finalist is the son of former North Dakota State quarterback Kevin Feeney.
Richter, a Detroit Lakes native, joins UND after leading MSU-Moorhead in receiving yards (1,113) and touchdowns (10) as a junior and led MSUM with 20.8 yards per reception as a senior. The 6-4, 215 wide receiver was named all-NSIC North first team as a junior. He battled back from an injury to earn all-NSIC North second team honors in 2019.
