NDSU, UND announce incoming recruits

Nick Kupfer of Legacy and Noah Schaffner of Century are among the in-state recruits.

Kupfer, a 6-3, 180 wide receiver, surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and scored 13 touchdowns for the Sabers. He led Legacy with 665 receiving yards as a senior.

Schaffner, a 6-5, 210 tight end, started at quarterback for the Patriots the last two seasons, helping his team with two straight Class AAA titles. He earned all-state recognition as a senior, when he threw for more than 700 yards and nine TDs while rushing for more than 500 yards and 12 TDs.

Samuel Hagen, a 6-6, 300 offensive lineman from Park River-Fordville-Lankin joins North Dakota along with Ethan McKenney, a 6-4, 200 defensive end from Leonard, a two-time all-stater for Kindred.

Among the newcomers from Minnesota are Trey Feeney of Moorhead and Jake Richter of Detroit Lakes.

Feeney, a 6-3 195 quarterback, helped the Spuds to an unbeaten season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,973 yards, throwing 36 TDs and only one interception as a senior. The 2020 Prepzone Minnesota Player of the Year and Mr. Football finalist is the son of former North Dakota State quarterback Kevin Feeney.

Richter, a Detroit Lakes native, joins UND after leading MSU-Moorhead in receiving yards (1,113) and touchdowns (10) as a junior and led MSUM with 20.8 yards per reception as a senior. The 6-4, 215 wide receiver was named all-NSIC North first team as a junior. He battled back from an injury to earn all-NSIC North second team honors in 2019.

