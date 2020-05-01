NDHSAA cancels spring sports

High school activities are officially done for the school year.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors voted on Friday to cancel the spring sports seasons and the remaining winter tournaments.
The vote came after Gov. Doug Burgum announced that all K-12 schools in the state would continue distance learning for the remainder of the academic year.
“I think the whole board feels same way,” Board of Directors President Scott Privratsky said. “It’s disappointing having to make the decision. We understand the loss it is for kids, but there was not much of a choice in it.”
The Board of Directors cited health and safety concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, along with Burgum’s order to keep schools closed to in-person instruction for the rest of the school year and Center for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.
“We knew we were heading down this road,” Privratsky said. “We were hoping for a U-turn some place along the line but it just wasn’t possible.
“It’s tough when the kids have made such sacrifices but this was the only way we could go.”
The NDHSAA initially suspended winter basketball tournaments, including the North Dakota Class A boys and girls tournament which had been underway, and the Class B boys basketball tournament, scheduled for the following week at the Bismarck Event Center, on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board extended the suspension on March 31 and April 14.
“As a school administrator, my heart breaks for our students that focus their passions into our activities,” said Board member Jeremy Brandt, who is also an assistant boys basketball coach at Hillsboro-Central Valley, one of the teams that had qualified for the state Class B tournament in March. “As a coach, knowing how we battled all year and being just days away from playing in the tournament, only for it to be suspended and later canceled because of something that was completely out of our hands – that’s a feeling I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”
Seven other regional champions – including Region 5 champ Shiloh Christian and Region 7 titlist Beulah – could relate. Other teams that were set to play in the state B included Richland, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Rugby and New Town.
Along with the canceled Class B boys basketball tournament, Bismarck was scheduled to host state Class A boys golf tournament along with the combined Class A and B boys and girls state track meet this spring. Mandan was set to host Class A baseball and Class A softball.
“It was a difficult decision,” Privratsky said. “Activities and sports are such a big part of the high school experience. To see kids miss out on sports, music contests, drama contests, anything like that, it’s disheartening.
“With the situation we’re in now, we have to take into consideration the health of our students and communities.”
While some businesses are reopening, it is still difficult to see large events being held any time soon. Logistics including facilities availability, in-person practice requirements and the dwindling school-year calendar factored in the decision.
Now the focus turns to getting prepared for activities – and school – to resume in the fall.
“Educationally-based athletics and activities offer many benefits to the students of North Dakota and the schools and communities they represent,” NDHSAA executive director Matt Fetsch said. “The NDHSAA will continue to provide guidance for our member schools and will be working with the National Federation of State High School Associations along with state health and education officials to develop reopening guidelines for the potential resumption of fall activities.”
