NDHSAA approves guidelines for fall sports

Pre- and post-game handshakes are out, and in football, the team box along the sidelines may be extended to the 10-yard line on each side to allow for more distancing.

If games are played with limited fan attendance, schools are encouraged to offer live streaming. Schools are also encouraged to consider cashless transactions at admission entrances and concession stands. Ticket takers and other event workers should be offered protective equipment such and masks and gloves.

For postseason events, traditional tournament formats and sites may be altered if needed by the Board of Directors.

Masks or face coverings are recommended for participants, coaches, officials and other event personnel when they are not involved with strenuous activity.

Cross country meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts.

Pregame introductions for soccer would be made with players at their positions on the field rather than lined up on the sidelines.

In football, the pregame coin toss would be limited to the referee, umpire and one representative from each team. In volleyball, the pre-match meeting would be limited to one coach and one captain.