NDHSAA approves guidelines for fall sports

High school sports will look different when they get under way this fall.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors met on Friday on a conference call and approved a set of guidelines and recommendations for opening sports and activities.
The Board unanimously approved the six-page list of recommendations, policies and procedures for schools preparing to open in the fall. The list was sent to member schools and posted on the NDHSAA’s Web site.
The NDHSAA Board voted unanimously last week to allow schools to proceed as planned with the fall sports and activities seasons but left it up to local school officials to decide whether to participate.
School officials have the option to develop their own specific guidelines based on the NDHSAA’s recommendations along with input from state and local health officials.
The guidelines the Board issued on Friday are subject to change or alteration as needed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the Board posted sport-specific rule modifications for fall sports – cross country, golf, football, soccer, swimming, tennis and volleyball.
Most of the recommendations and guidelines include methods for maintaining social distancing whenever possible and limiting physical contact.
Pre- and post-game handshakes are out, and in football, the team box along the sidelines may be extended to the 10-yard line on each side to allow for more distancing.
If games are played with limited fan attendance, schools are encouraged to offer live streaming. Schools are also encouraged to consider cashless transactions at admission entrances and concession stands. Ticket takers and other event workers should be offered protective equipment such and masks and gloves.
For postseason events, traditional tournament formats and sites may be altered if needed by the Board of Directors.
Masks or face coverings are recommended for participants, coaches, officials and other event personnel when they are not involved with strenuous activity.
Cross country meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts.
Pregame introductions for soccer would be made with players at their positions on the field rather than lined up on the sidelines.
In football, the pregame coin toss would be limited to the referee, umpire and one representative from each team. In volleyball, the pre-match meeting would be limited to one coach and one captain.
During volleyball matches, there would be no switching team benches unless there is a clear disadvantage on one side of the court.
In swimming, there would only be one lap counter per lane and one timer per lane while wearing a face covering.
During doubles play in tennis, players should avoid all incidental contact.
The Board also approved a site change for the 2021 Class A state plays contest to Lake Region State College in Devils Lake.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!