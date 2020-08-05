NCAA Division II fall championships nixed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A big announcement in turn led to even more questions.

NCAA Division II and Division III announced on Wednesday that their fall championships were canceled due to the “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

So what, exactly does that mean for fall sports at Northern Sun schools like the University of Mary?

“There’s still a lot of grey yet,” U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said. “It’s a process we’re going through.”

The NCAA Board of Directors on Wednesday put the onus on each division to decide whether or not to hold fall sports championships. The Division III presidents council quickly canceled fall sports championships and decide they would not be moved to the spring.

The Division II presidents announced that the fall sports championship events would be canceled and likewise not moved to the spring.

At the Division I FCS level, the football playoffs hinge on at least 50 percent of schools participating. If less than half of the teams play this fall, the playoffs would be wiped out.

A waiver remains in place from July that allows athletes to retain eligibility if they don’t participate in 50 percent of contests.