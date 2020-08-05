NCAA Division II fall championships nixed

A big announcement in turn led to even more questions.
NCAA Division II and Division III announced on Wednesday that their fall championships were canceled due to the “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
So what, exactly does that mean for fall sports at Northern Sun schools like the University of Mary?
“There’s still a lot of grey yet,” U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said. “It’s a process we’re going through.”
The NCAA Board of Directors on Wednesday put the onus on each division to decide whether or not to hold fall sports championships. The Division III presidents council quickly canceled fall sports championships and decide they would not be moved to the spring.
The Division II presidents announced that the fall sports championship events would be canceled and likewise not moved to the spring.
At the Division I FCS level, the football playoffs hinge on at least 50 percent of schools participating. If less than half of the teams play this fall, the playoffs would be wiped out.
A waiver remains in place from July that allows athletes to retain eligibility if they don’t participate in 50 percent of contests.
“I’m curious to see how it fits together,” Lennon said. “Can you practice, play some games? The fall remains a question mark in how we put it together. The only thing we know for sure is there will be no championships.
“There’s lot of clarification that needs to go on.”
The next step is for the Northern Sun to make a decision on how the league will approach things this fall. Would schools want to play a shortened season to play for a conference title even without postseason possibilities?
“They left a lot of doors open, however there are some restrictions that would be very challenging to meet,” Lennon said.
One of the biggest ones would be testing athletes and staff.
“Testing is probably the most prohibitive,” Lennon said. “We’re fortunate in North Dakota to have access to a lot of testing compared to some of the Minnesota schools.”
The league has a planned conference call set for today and on Monday, Aug. 10 the athletic directors and presidents will meet.
“It’s working itself out,” Lennon said. “It’s evolving.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!