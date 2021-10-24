Mystics start postseason with another sweep, stretch winning streak to 16

The beat went on for the Bismarck State College volleyball team Sunday afternoon at the Armory.

The Mystics won their 16th straight match, and 22nd out of their last 23, with a 3-0 sweep of Dawson Community College in quarterfinal play of the Region XIII tournament.

The Mystics, ranked 20th in the NJCAA Division II poll, are just four wins away from the national tournament. BSC hosts Miles Community College in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The championship match would be Sunday (Oct. 31) at 2 p.m., which also would be played at the Armory.

If the Mystics win both of those matches, they would host the Northwest Plains District Championship, a best two-out-of-three-series, Nov. 5-6.

Kyle Kuether, Mystics head coach, said its one match at a time.

"I think it is kind of human nature to look ahead at what is coming, but the girls have done a really good job staying in the moment," he said. "If we had went out and laid an egg on Sunday, we wouldn't get to practice on Monday."

There has been no egg-laying by the Mystics this season. The win boosted their overall record to 25-3. They have not lost since Sept. 17. Six of their last seven victories have been sweeps.

On Sunday, the opening set was tight. BSC prevailed 25-23, but Dawson got just 29 points out of the next two sets and was quickly on the bus back to Montana.

"I thought it was a pretty clean match by both teams," Kuether said. "Credit to Dawson. They didn't make a lot of errors. We had to earn our points instead of them giving it to us."

The Mystics boomed 43 kills in three sets, including 17 from sophomore Reile Payne, the Mystics' top hitter.

"Last year was difficult for her doing double duty with basketball. She didn't always have her legs and that makes it tough," Kuether said. "She's back to being the powerhouse she was at (Fargo) Shanley. She doesn't always go for power. She hits cuts and roll shots and does a good job mixing it up."

Macy Wetsch had a typically steady game as well, posting a double-double in the win. The Bismarck High product hit 11 kills and turned up 17 digs.

"Our offense runs through the outside (hitters). Macy and Reile did a good job seeing the block and hitting some different shots," Kuether said.

As usual, the Mystics got strong play in the back. Abbi Kopp turned in her typically stellar work with 22 digs.

"Without her getting all those touches, we wouldn't be in all those offensive situations," Kuether said of the sophomore from St. Mary's.

Setter Cam Beasley (11 digs) and Eden Schlinger (11 digs) also drew high marks from the head coach for their contributions.

"Back-row players don't typically get a lot of credit for digs and getting the ball up, but that's the starting point for our offense to look good," Kuether said. "What they do is really important."

Beasley dished out 34 assists in all, but not just to Payne and Wetsch. Megan Klein connected for seven kills. Jossi Meyer had five.

"Cam does a really good job running our offense," Kuether said.

Next up for the Mystics is a fourth meeting with Miles Community College (16-11). BSC has won the first three, dropping just one out of 10 sets.

"We can't look past Miles and I'm confident the girls understand that," Kuether said. "It's a fun time of year. It's exciting, but you can't get caught looking ahead. We need to be focused and be ready to play well on Wednesday."

