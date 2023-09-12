It was a game that both Bismarck State and North Dakota State College of Science had circled on their calendars when this year's volleyball schedule was released.

For the Mystics, it was a chance to further provide evidence to the belief that they are the top junior college volleyball program in the state of North Dakota. For the Wildcats, it was about getting some good ol' fashion revenge after seeing last year's season end at the hands of BSC in a five-set tiebreaker in the Region XIII Championship.

It wasn't easy, but the Mystics denied the Wildcats their revenge in yet another five-set thriller on Monday at a full house at the Armory. BSC came from a set down to defeat NDSCS 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-8 to take sole possession of first place in the Mon-Dak Conference.

"Wahpeton's always been our rival team," BSC sophomore Breena Sand said. "They're a great team and it's always fun to battle back and forth with them."

Sand played a pivotal role in the fifth and deciding set, recording four of her match-high 16 kills as the Mystics (10-4 overall, 5-0 Mon-Dak) jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the final frame. She also recorded one of her match-high four aces.

The Wildcats would get as close as five points, but sophomore Paige McCallister sealed the victory with a kill and the team's seventh ace of the match for the final points of the contest.

"Anytime we play Wahpeton it's a good game, but we like to take it day by day and game by game," BSC coach Kyle Kuether said. "We played Wahpeton in the regional championship game last year. They're always a game that's easy to get up for."

For the Wildcats (7-5 4-1), the early deficit was too much to overcome.

"We dug a hole right away and that's tough to come out of when it's a race at the end," NDSCS coach Jane Passa said. "The rest of it is a marathon but the end is a race and unfortunately we got beat. But we get to play them again and live to play another day."

The fifth set was reminiscent to how the match started, when the Mystics won the first seven points of the opening set and it appeared that BSC would make quick work of its rival.

The Mystics never trailed in the opening set. The Wildcats got as close as 19-16, but BSC won seven of the final eight points, including three kills from Sand.

The Wildcats settled down and won the next two sets to put the Mystics in a 2-1 hole.

NDSCS sophomore Riley Hauff -- a Drake native playing in front of the Drake-Anamoose high school volleyball team -- recorded seven kills in the second set and two more in the third en route to 15 for the match.

"I'm proud of them for coming back and fighting and some of our better players may not have played their best games of the season, but we had other kids step up which was awesome," Passa said. "I was glad Riley Hauff had a good game because half of Drake-Anamoose was here."

NDSCS jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third set, only to see the Mystics eventually draw even at 13. From that point on in the set, the lead never grew to more than two points and while the Mystics never grabbed the lead, they drew even 10 times down the stretch. But NDSCS freshman Samantha Kohl's fifth kill of the set gave her team a 26-25 lead and the Wildcats finished it off on the following possession. Kohl finished with 15 kills.

"It was very chaotic," Sand said. "In a game like this you're not always going on huge runs. It's kind of point by point so when you do get the momentum you have to make sure you run with it."

The Wildcats looked poised to finish the match in four sets after building a 10-6 lead, but BSC responded with a 6-0 run fueled by a pair of blocks from freshman Chelsa Krom. The Mystics never trailed from that point on.

"We talked about what Wahpeton was doing really well," Kuether said. "They were killing us on the right side so we talked about establishing our block and letting everything else domino. Once you break it down and simplify it, it's easier to make one fix rather than fixing this and that and everything else."

McAllister, fellow sophomore Emily DeGree and freshman Caton Pearcy all chipped in nine kills for the Mystics and sophomore Staci Kempenich recorded 39 assists. Freshman Piper Harris paced the defensive effort with 26 digs.

The two teams will have to wait awhile before meeting again in Wahpeton. The Mystics close out their regular season against the Wildcats on Oct. 16, which currently stands as NDSCS's second-to-last game of the regular season.

Up next for the Mystics is a road trip to face Lake Region State College on Wednesday.

"We know what we're capable of but at the same time we have to get right back to practice because anyone can do anything at anytime," Sand said. "We have to have a short-term memory about it. We enjoy it and celebrate it and then we move on to the next game."