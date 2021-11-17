Mystics outlast Tetons in physical matchup

Alex Huber had 20 points and three rebounds and Latrel Davis had a highlight second-half dunk as part of his own 20-point night as Bismarck State pulled out a 108-98 win over Williston State.

The Mystics survived a night where the Tetons shot just under 61 percent from the floor by shooting just under 55 percent themselves and getting to the free-throw line 30 times to Williston State's 14.

Bismarck State also benefited from a 34-28 rebounding advantage and a 20-12 assist advantage.

"I thought we hung in there and made shots when we needed to," Mystics head coach Jim Jeske said. "We made some big threes in the first half that opened up some drives in the second half."

Williston State opened the game on a 12-5 run, but Bismarck tied the game up at 19 with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

Neither team led by more than 11 points at any time in the game, and both teams had runs and dry spells that gave their opponents confidence. There were a total of 13 lead changes and seven ties, all of which happened in the first half.

"Our shot selection isn't always as good as it should be," Jeske said. "We're not going to be the biggest team in the league, and we have to rebound a little better."

The relative size disadvantage between Williston State's interior defenders and BSC's primary ball-handlers led to the Mystics putting a lot on their three-point shot, which generally rewarded them as the Mystics sank 12 of their 29 attempts from distance, including nine makes in the first half.

A nine-point lead for the Mystics with 2:30 to go in the first half became a two-point lead by halftime, as BSC went on a short cold streak and Williston State heated up after a cold few minutes of their own.

"(Williston State) shot 64 percent in the first half," Jeske said. "So I thought we defended a lot better in the second half."

The renewed energy by Bismarck State after halftime led to an eight-point lead, and while the Tetons would close within one point of the Mytics on three separate occasions, BSC never surrendered their lead.

"I thought we needed to play with more energy when we're at home," Jeske said. "We had some subs come in the second half at about the twelve minute mark that I thought made a difference. Jaden Mitzel kept a lot of things alive, Max (Tschosik) and Deonte' (Martinez), I thought we had great bench play tonight."

Williston State's Fares Kacem took the lone technical foul on the night, as he disagreed with a foul call against him midway through the second half. Seth Nelson calmly sank the resulting free throws.

The BSC fans in attendance, who had been relatively quiet during the first half, woke up in the second half as effort plays on both ends of the court by the Mystics gave them plenty to cheer for.

Davis' exclamation point came with two minutes to go in the game, as he flew skyward and slammed the ball home to give BSC a 104-93 lead, their largest lead of the game. Williston State called a timeout immediately after, which allowed the Mystics bench to stream onto the court and praise their teammate's highlight play.

"What Latrel did was an effort play, what he did, he goes and dunks it," Jeske said. "That was a sealer for us I think, that play that he made. We have to clean some things up, but it's nice to be home."

Reserves Clovis Gallon and Josh Favors finished with 20 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Tetons in scoring.

"Couldn't agree with you more," Jeske said when asked about the relatively even skill level between his team and the Tetons. "I think we're going to have quite a few games in the league like tonight."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0