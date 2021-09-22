Mystics outlast tenacious Lady Jacks

As his team was surrendering a seven-point run to Dakota College-Bottineau at the start of the fourth set on Thursday, Bismarck State College head coach Kyle Kuether was waiting for something.
"I was waiting for us to liven up on the court," he said. "I wasn't seeing anything, and I wasn't going to waste a timeout to tell them we need to go. I was waiting for them to fire up, and they did a little bit, but I think they could have pushed harder."
Despite setbacks in the third and fourth sets, a five-set victory (25-15, 25-20, 26-28, 17-25, 15-7) at the Armory was entered into the left-hand column of Bismarck State's record on Wednesday.
A 10-1 run to close out the opening set hid somewhat some of the issues that would eventually cause the match to go the distance, as Bottineau had fought Bismarck to a one-point game at 15-14 before the Mystics went on their run.
Bismarck State's five-point second set victory was also clouded somewhat by allowing the Lady Jacks to close the match from 20-13 to 24-20 before the final point was earned on a monster kill.
"Bottineau's ball control got a lot better," Kuether said about how the Lady Jacks managed to close the gap to five points. "They have good players up front, a lot of good, explosive hitters so if they control the ball, they can hit whatever they want."
Despite their momentary lapses in the first two sets, a three-set victory was one point away for the Mystics in the third set, as they had a 24-22 lead on the Lady Jacks. But the tenacious Lady Jacks fought back and earned ties at 24-24, 25-15, and 26-26 before taking the final two points.
"We were being complacent and we were waiting for them to make an error instead of us going and taking the win and they came back and won," Kuether said.
Despite their initial lacking performance, the Mystics managed to tie the fourth set up at 17, but a spirited eight-point run by the Lady Jacks ended Bismarck State's hope of closing the match in four sets.
"We got complacent and we were OK with being OK," Kuether said. "We weren't playing up to our level and it showed. Bottineau pushed us. They're a good team and we let them have their way with us."
After losing the coin toss to determine who would serve to open the fifth set, Kuether had a simple message for his team in their huddle.
"It was pretty plain and simple, it wasn't a big game-plan," Kuether said. "It was trying to get them to realize that we're not going to win this by being on the court, we have to go out and put the work in."
Kuether's team finally woke from their complacency and opened the fifth set with a bang, taking leads of 5-0, 11-2, and 14-5 before ending the evening with a 15-7 set victory.
"In the fifth set, our communication came alive," Kuether said. "I don't know what the holdup was, but the communication, energy and effort was there in the fifth set, and that was the biggest thing we improved on from the end of the fourth set to the start of the fifth."
The Lady Jacks return to action on Friday at home against Trinity Bible College. Bismarck State is off for a week before another home game against Williston State next Wednesday.