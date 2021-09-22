Mystics outlast tenacious Lady Jacks

Despite their momentary lapses in the first two sets, a three-set victory was one point away for the Mystics in the third set, as they had a 24-22 lead on the Lady Jacks. But the tenacious Lady Jacks fought back and earned ties at 24-24, 25-15, and 26-26 before taking the final two points.

"We were being complacent and we were waiting for them to make an error instead of us going and taking the win and they came back and won," Kuether said.

Despite their initial lacking performance, the Mystics managed to tie the fourth set up at 17, but a spirited eight-point run by the Lady Jacks ended Bismarck State's hope of closing the match in four sets.

"We got complacent and we were OK with being OK," Kuether said. "We weren't playing up to our level and it showed. Bottineau pushed us. They're a good team and we let them have their way with us."

After losing the coin toss to determine who would serve to open the fifth set, Kuether had a simple message for his team in their huddle.

"It was pretty plain and simple, it wasn't a big game-plan," Kuether said. "It was trying to get them to realize that we're not going to win this by being on the court, we have to go out and put the work in."