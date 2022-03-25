Mystics looking for improvement in Year 2

Former Bismarck High softball coach Kurt Grensteiner is enjoying the transition to the college game.

This weekend, Grensteiner, who shares coaching duties with Thai Haggin at Bismarck State College, will lead the Mystics into their first home games of the season. After traveling to face Miles Community College on Saturday, BSC will host the Pioneers on Sunday.

"Miles has a strong tradition of softball and they're a very good team," Grensteiner said. "We know they're going to be good, and it'll be a good measuring stick right away so we know where we need to develop."

The second-year softball program at Bismarck State College had a tough go of it in its first year of competition, with the Mystics winning just one game.

Whatever happens this season, Haggin and Grensteiner have already guided their team beyond that mark, having gone 2-5-1 in eight February games that signaled the start of this year's season.

"The challenge of building and growing the program was the kind of bigger challenge I was looking for," Grensteiner said. "Credit to the players, because we don't have a big roster. They're up to the challenge and they're the godmothers of the program and they want to see it grow."

The Mystics' roster as currently constituted stands 14 strong, which doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room for injuries.

The injury bug is already causing a little havoc for the Mystics. While top starting option Brooklyn Benno is ready and waiting for Miles this weekend, secondary pitcher Katie Field is dealing with a bit of an injury.

"The weekend grind is a lot, with four games on a weekend," Grensteiner said. "So pitching is a challenge. We've been trying to have Macy Wetsch and Cambrie Pretzer pitch some innings for us this weekend.

"Neither has pitched even at the high school level, so mentally there might be some ups and downs, but we're going to need eight to 10 innings a weekend from them. I know they're up for the challenge and it'll be fun and interesting to watch."

Taking a month off between games not only allows for the weather to improve, but also for Grensteiner and Haggin to further investigate what their players are capable of.

"We've done a lot of hitting and working on our infield," Grensteiner said. "It's nice to have girls that can play different positions. Their ability and character to try different positions, especially at the college level, is good and encouraging."

That will also be assisted when some of the team's players, who weren't around for the eight games to start their schedule due to playing on the basketball team, join the squad for the upcoming two-plus months worth of games.

"We didn't have a couple of our basketball players with us in the first eight games," Grensteiner said. "MacKenzie Boone and Sydney Gustavsson are going to be good for us. A girl that's surprised us is Haley Gereau, because she played center in high school and we moved her from center to shortstop because we didn't really have a shortstop, and she played well there and should hit in the front of the order for us."

After playing 24 games last year, the Mystics will be playing 34 this season.

The Mystics aren't planning on stopping from expanding the schedule in the future, either.

"We want an even heavier schedule next year, we want a heavy fall schedule as well because we want to compete with everybody in our conference," Grensteiner said. "We're getting in line with the other teams in our conference because they have full fall schedules too."

Continued improvement is the key in the challenging Mon-Dak Conference.

"This is a very good and competitive conference," Grensteiner said. "The upper teams are very, very good. At the end of the season, if we can play along with the top of the conference, that'd be a goal met. A lot isn't expected of us, but we expect a lot of ourselves and we're ready to show we can win some games and make a little push."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.