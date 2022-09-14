Mystics get back on track

Back at home, back in the win column.

Bismarck State College bounced back from its first Mon-Dak Conference loss of the season, returning to the Armory on Wednesday and posting a sweep of Lake Region State – winning 25-19, 25-17, 25-14.

Camaryn Beasley, last week’s Mon-Dak player of the week, led the offense. The sophomore setter from Legacy finished with 33 assists as she directed the offensive attack.

“We’ve been working on having her be a little more distributive with the ball, not always kind of using Reile (Payne) as a security blanket of sorts,” Mystics coach Kyle Kuether said. “It’s always cool when you can see what we do in practice out on the floor during games.”

Payne led the Mystics with 15 kills, but seven different players finished with kills. Getting a chance to mix things up with multiple offensive weapons is fun for Beasley.

“There are so many girls with so many different abilities that are so great,” Beasley said. “It’s awesome to be a setter that has options.”

Jenna Rust added seven kills and Greta Gibson finished with six.

“We have a lot of depth this year,” Kuether said. “It really just goes whoever has better practices is out on the court and it’s just a good overall game.”

Beasley, who also finished with 12 digs and two kills, is comfortable working with all of the weapons at her disposal.

“We’ve just had good practices and we’ve really been connecting lately, so it’s fun to see that,” Beasley said. “The depth on our bench is crazy.”

After a 3-1 loss at NDSCS on Wednesday, it was good for the Mystics to get back on the court and start clicking again.

“I think this was a good win to kind of get us out of a little rut that we’ve been in even since we got back from Iowa,” Kuether said. “I think we’ve played really high level volleyball and then kind of just hit a midseason rut, maybe. We needed a good game like this to get us out of that rut.”

“The key was just to play together as a team,” Beasley said. “It wasn’t anything skill-wise, because we bring that every day but it was nice to get home, get a home win, play together and have some fun.”

“It was just the energy,” Kuether said. “I think we had really high energy the first few weeks. Like a typical season, a little bit of, not burnout but a little fatigue sets in. I think it was great just seeing the energy back in the gym. I told the girls I think it’s just the lime green jerseys – we might just have to play with those forever.”

A 9-4 spurt midway through the opening set turned a 9-8 Lake Region lead into a 17-13 Mystics lead and BSC closed out a 25-19 win to take a 1-0 lead.

The Royals scored the first two points of the second set – the second straight time they got off to an early lead – before BSC reeled off seven straight points. The Mystics got an ace from Eden Schlinger and three kills from Payne during the run.

Leading 17-14, BSC went on a 6-2 run to make it 23-16. Payne and Paige McAllister had kills during the run, which was capped by a kill and an ace by Gibson. The 25-17 victory gave BSC a 2-0 lead.

“We haven’t played them since our tournament. They definitely have improved,” Kuether said. “We didn’t get a chance to watch a lot of film on them. Just getting into the game and kind of feeling them out a bit and then we made our adjustments.”

“They’re a super scrappy team,” Beasley said. “They just pick up balls, they grit games out. So it was just finding smart plays and putting the ball on the ground.”

Payne and Gibson recorded kills to open the third set. Consecutive kills by Morgan Wheeler, Payne and Beasley made it 9-5 and the Mystics took command with a 9-1 run that turned a 10-9 lead into a 19-10 margin. The Mystics scored three of the final four point, with Jenna Rust scoring two kills and Beasley one, to complete the sweep with a 25-14 win.

Schlinger led the Mystics (13-2, 5-1 Mon-Dak) with 17 digs and two aces. Rust had one block and Gibson and McAllister each had a half block.

“It’s a great confidence boost for us,” Beasley said. “Just to come in, win 3-0, everyone’s feeling good right now.”

The Mystics compete in the NDSCS tournament this weekend, taking on St. Cloud Tech and Southeastern CC on Friday and Iowa Lakes CC and Central Lakes-Brainerd on Saturday.