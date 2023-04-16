The University of Mary baseball team finally got its long-delayed home opener.

After playing the first 32 games of the season on the road, the Marauders hosted Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday. Now, they’re hoping to pick up their first home win tomorrow.

Southwest Minnesota State swept a Northern Sun doubleheader to open the two-day, three-game series at Mandan’s Memorial Ballpark. The Mustangs held on for a 5-3 win in the opener and used a pair of big innings late to put away a 14-3 victory in the nightcap.

The teams will square off in the final game of the series on Monday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Jaxon Haase hit a solo homer in the top of the first and SMSU scored five runs in the first three innings of the opener, taking a 5-0 lead.

Noah Hull’s three-run homer in the bottom of the third pulled the Marauders within two runs.

Ryan Chmielewski limited the damage after that, though, allowing five hits and three runs over six innings to get the win for SMSU. Chmielewski walked three and struck out six.

Three Southwest Minnesota State relievers combined to work around a pair of walks in the bottom of the seventh to hold on for the win.

Cal James had two hits and walked twice, scoring a run for U-Mary. Hull, Derek Shoen and Josh Walker each had hits, with Walkers a double.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after an inning and a half in the second game.

James homered and Daniel Martin had an RBI single as the Marauders again got back in the game with a three-run bottom of the fourth.

But SMSU added five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Isaac Nett hit a two-run homer for the Mustangs in the sixth.

Michael Polson and Krece Papierski each had a pair of hits for U-Mary. Polson drove in two runs.

The Marauders (14-20, 7-12 NSIC) and Mustangs (17-10, 9-8 NSIC) play the final game of the series on Monday.