Murillo sets record in 500 freestyle

It was a record-setting day for Victoria Murillo at the Northern Sun women’s swimming championships on Friday.

Murillo set a new NSIC record in winning the 500 freestyle at the conference meet, held at the BSC Aquatic Center. The sophomore from Cancun, Mexico, successfully defended her conference title in the event, the first of five finals events on Friday. She led a 1-2 finish by the University of Mary, touching in 4:58.03 – breaking the old league mark of 4:58.39, set by Andrew Bryson of St. Cloud State in 2018.

Teammate Andrea Lee finished second, earning all-NSIC honors while finishing in 4:59.37.

Defending team champion St. Cloud State strengthed its hold on first place, holding a 16 point edge (595-579) over second-place Sioux Falls through three days of competition.

Minnesota State-Mankato is third with 559, Augustana fourth with 457 and U-Mary fifth with 315.

Lizzy Spanns of Sioux Falls won the 100 backstroke, swimming an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 55.81.

Ella Johnson of Sioux Falls won her third title of the championships. Her NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 2:01.6 won the 200 butterfly.