The Mandan Chiefs got off to a fast start. The Bismarck Governors battled back. The Chiefs counter punched.

In the end, Mother Nature remained undefeated.

Brayden Bunnell’s RBI single in the fourth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Chiefs the lead in the regular-season series between the two teams on Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

The Chiefs had a 5-3 lead in the middle of the fifth inning when weather moved into the ballpark. In the end, the game didn’t finish five innings and was not official so it goes down as a no-contest.

For the Chiefs, there were positives.

“We’ve been struggling hitting with runners in scoring position, and I thought we took a step forward with that tonight,” Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said.

The Chiefs and Govs split their state counter games over the Fourth of July, and a win on Tuesday would have given Mandan a split in the regular-season series. Bismarck won the first non-counter 11-3.

“Our goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season,” Kincaid said. “We’ve learned a lot the last couple of weeks and I thought we took a step in the right direction tonight.”

The Chiefs finished with five hits, but got clutch run-scoring hits from McCoy Keller, Bunnell and Hudsen Sheldon to drive in runs. They also took advantage of nine walks.

“A lot of times when there are a lot of walks, it’s because the pitchers aren’t throwing strikes,” Kincaid said. “But I thought our hitters were being selective and we got some good swings while we were being selective.”

The Chiefs got out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first.

Mandan’s Hudsen Sheldon and Lucas Burgum drew back-to-back walks to lead off the game and scored on McCoy Keller’s line-drive double to left center. Keller came in with the third run of the game on a wild pitch.

Bismarck got two runs back in the home half of the first. Gavin Lill and Tommy Kraljic started with back-to-back singles and came in to score on a one-out error.

The Govs tied it with a run in the bottom of the third. Michael Fagerland reached on a one-out single, stole second base and came home on a double by Carter Krueger to make it 3-3.

Mandan regained the lead in the fourth on Bunnell’s out-out RBI single, making it 4-3 Chiefs.

Tukker Horner’s two-out RBI double in the fifth made it 5-3 Chiefs.

Shortly after that, the game entered a weather delay at 9:10 p.m. as lightning and heavy rain moved into the area. A lightning strike knocked out the power at the ballpark for a short time. The stadium was cleared with fans heading for their cars in the parking lot.

The game was called at a half hour later and the rain continued and lightning strikes continued near the ballpark.

Kincaid was also happy with his team’s play in the field, despite the first-inning error.

“Outside of the one play, I thought we played well defensively today,” he said. “The last time we were on this field, we didn’t play too well.”

The Governors host Grand Forks on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Royals will take on the Chiefs on Thursday at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan.