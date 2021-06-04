Mortenson, Jahner pitch Dickinson into Class A softball championship game

“That one felt good — sometimes it just feels like a good one,” Hopfauf said. “It was nice to start off this game and jump on them right away. We started on top and then finished on top.”

After flashing the bats in the top of the first, Dickinson showed off their defense in the bottom.

Hopfauf converted a strikeout-throwout double play to get the first two outs in the first inning. Dickinson first baseman Jenna Decker made a diving grab to get the third out.

“Being able to have that strikeout and then have my pitcher’s back to get that runner at second — it’s just focusing on that next play, being ready for what’s to come, and then being ready to use those weapons when it matters. It feels good,” Hopfauf said. “All around, we know that if we make a mistake, we have each other’s backs. We know we’ll have a throw out at second or a diving play at first. We always have each other’s backs.”