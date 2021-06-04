Mortenson, Jahner pitch Dickinson into Class A softball championship game

Dickinson pitchers Mataya Mortensen and Ava Jahner combined for a three-hit shutout as the Midgets defeated Valley City 6-0 in semifinal action of the state Class A softball tournament on Friday in Mandan.
Mortensen started and got the win, allowing three hits and striking out five in four innings. Jahner entered in the fifth and threw three perfect innings with three strikeouts to close the game.
The Midgets advanced to the state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“All season, my pitchers have been great,” Dickinson catcher Taya Hopfauf said. “I love those girls like my sisters. I’ve known them since I was so young. Growing up playing with Mataya my whole life and then Ava, these last couple years have just been great. They really come through every single game and keep us at our best.”
The Midgets jumped out quickly with three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Hopfauf, Dickinson’s No. 3 hitter, smashed a two-run homer over the scoreboard — plating leadoff hitter Jenna Decker — to hang the first two runs on the board. The fourth batter, Paige Balliet, ripped a double right back to left field near the fence. She stole third and came in on a single by Kali Kubas.
“That one felt good — sometimes it just feels like a good one,” Hopfauf said. “It was nice to start off this game and jump on them right away. We started on top and then finished on top.”
After flashing the bats in the top of the first, Dickinson showed off their defense in the bottom.
Hopfauf converted a strikeout-throwout double play to get the first two outs in the first inning. Dickinson first baseman Jenna Decker made a diving grab to get the third out.
“Being able to have that strikeout and then have my pitcher’s back to get that runner at second — it’s just focusing on that next play, being ready for what’s to come, and then being ready to use those weapons when it matters. It feels good,” Hopfauf said. “All around, we know that if we make a mistake, we have each other’s backs. We know we’ll have a throw out at second or a diving play at first. We always have each other’s backs.”
Hi-Liners pitcher Hailey Schaefer rebounded after yielding three runs in the first and kept the Midgets off the board until the fifth. She retired eight straight batters with four strikeouts from the second through fifth innings. She racked up 10 strikeouts in the game. At the plate, Schaefer had two of her team’s three hits. Erika Anderson had the other.
The Midgets went small ball in the fifth inning, plating two runs on bunts and scoring three to double their lead to 6-0.
Decker led off the top of the fifth with a single. Mortensen bunted and reached on an errant throw to first to move Decker over to third with no outs. Paige Balliet bunted for a single to score Decker from third and Reese Hauck then plated Mortensen with a sacrifice bunt. Kali Kubas singled to left to drive in Balliet from second to put the Midgets ahead 5-0.
Decker was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs for the Midgets. Balliet was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Kali Kubas was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
JAMESTOWN 12, W.F. SHEYENNE 6
Jamestown jumped into the lead with a four-run third inning and remained in command the rest of the way while eliminating Sheyenne from the tournament.
Jenna Falk pitched a complete game for Jamestown and helped herself by blasting two home runs and driving in three runs.
Ella Roaldson rapped three hits, homered and drove in five runs for Jamestown. Jenna Fischer also swatted a round-tripper for Jamestown, now 21-10.
Maddie Buchert connected for a home run for Sheyenne, which dropped to a final record of 18-9.
WEST FARGO 16, G.F. CENTRAL 1
West Fargo bounced back from Friday's extra-inning quarterfinal loss to Bismarck to overpower Grand Forks Central 16-1.
Jadyn Iverson led a 15-hit Packers attack with three hits and five RBIs. Ashlyn Diemert, Courtney Dockter, Dalia Osland and Abby Carlson logged two hits apiece for West Fargo. Carlson and Kaitlyn Kackman connected for home runs.
West Fargo upped its record to 21-15. The Packers will meet Jamestown at 10 a.m. today for the consolation title. Central finished the season with a 12-14 mark.