Morris wins triple jump at NSIC meet, Marauders place third

University of Mary senior D'Andra Morris broke the NSIC triple jump record at the NSIC championships Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.

Morris soared 42 feet, 2 inches to claim her 10th career Northern Sun conference title, smashing the previous record of 41-3 by Danylle Kurywchak, also of the University of Mary, in 2015. Morris own four NSIC outdoor titles and six indoors. She will compete at the NCAA Division II outdoor championships May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich.

Overall, the Marauders finished third with 104.5 points behind Minnesota-Mankato (191) and Augustana (127).

The Marauders had two runner-up finishes.

Cali Modglin, Samoya Neil, Taylor Weidner and Arianna Passeri teamed for fourth in the 400 relay (47.31).

In the 400 hurdles, Morgan Hertz crossed second in 1:01.81.

In the men's meet, the Marauders were sixth with 50 points. Minnesota-Mankato won handily with 214 to Augustana's 136.

Ethan Decker, Akil Howell, Jorgen Paulson and Drew Olson combined for the Marauders' top finish, a third-place effort, in the 400 relay (41.99).

