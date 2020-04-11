Morning Leadoff April 12, 2020

1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.

1981 — Tom Watson wins his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.

1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.

1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive British victories. Couples beats Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at age 49.

1995 — The Warriors use a record-setting 3-point barrage in a 123-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State makes 17 in all, one more than Houston did against Denver this season and Sacramento did against Golden State on Feb. 9, 1989.

1997 — Allen Iverson scores a career-high 50 points, his fourth straight game with at least 40, in Philadelphia's 125-118 loss to Cleveland. Iverson breaks Wilt Chamberlain's rookie record of three consecutive 40-point games, set during the 1959-60 season.

1998 — Mark O'Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O'Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.