Morning Leadoff April 12, 2020

PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Daniel Massinburge limited MSU-Mankato to five hits to give the University of Mary a 3-2 victory in the second game of a baseball doubleheader at Mankato. Jeremy Campbell's squeeze bunt in the sixth inning plated what proved to be the winning run. The host Mavericks, ranked 23rd in the nation, won the first game 12-7. U-Mary improved to 3-5 in Northern Sun Conference play and 9-13 overall.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan overcame a horrible first inning that produced five errors and four unearned runs to sweep a doubleheader from St. Mary's at Municipal Ballpark. The 17-6 and 15-3 victories ran the Braves' winning streak to five games. Darrin Weiler won the first game with three innings of help from Reo Olson. Ron Bethke supplied a home run for the Braves. Marshall Lipp went the distance for Mandan in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dan Koppinger has the best credentials among the 60 boys who have turned out for track at New England St. Mary's. Koppinger, a senior, placed second in the low hurdles and third in the high hurdles at last year's state meet. Other Saint lettermen include Pete Odermann, Les Schroeder, Lauren Klewin and Fran Dobitz.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Marty Cordova was the last Minnesota Twin to win the American League Rookie of the Year award, winning the honor in 1995.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 12
1941 — The Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to cap a four-game sweep for the Stanley Cup title.
1942 — Byron Nelson wins his second Masters, edging Ben Hogan by one stroke.
1953 — Ben Hogan takes his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Porky Oliver.
1954 — Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff to capture his third Masters.
1958 — Bob Pettit scores a record 50 points, sending the St. Louis Hawks past the Boston Celtics in six games for the NBA title.
1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.
1981 — Tom Watson wins his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.
1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.
1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive British victories. Couples beats Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at age 49.
1995 — The Warriors use a record-setting 3-point barrage in a 123-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State makes 17 in all, one more than Houston did against Denver this season and Sacramento did against Golden State on Feb. 9, 1989.
1997 — Allen Iverson scores a career-high 50 points, his fourth straight game with at least 40, in Philadelphia's 125-118 loss to Cleveland. Iverson breaks Wilt Chamberlain's rookie record of three consecutive 40-point games, set during the 1959-60 season.
1998 — Mark O'Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O'Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.
2000 — Karl Malone passes 2,000 points for the season during the Jazz's 102-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. It's the 12th time in his 14-year career that Malone reaches the milestone — more than any player in NBA history.
2005 — Smithtown (N.Y.) High School's co-ed badminton team defeats Miller Place (N.Y.) High School 10-5 to end Miller Place's 504-match winning streak, the longest sports winning streak in U.S. history. Miller Place loses for the first time in a program that began in 1973.
2007 — Kobe Bryant records his ninth 50-point performance of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 118-110 loss to the L.A. Clippers. Bryant's 50-point efforts are the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain also had nine during the 1964-65 season with Philadelphia and San Francisco.
2008 — Nathan Gerbe, the nation's leading scorer, leads Boston College to the NCAA hockey championship with two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Notre Dame.
2008 — The U.S. wins its second women's world hockey championship, upsetting Canada 4-3 behind two goals from Natalie Darwitz.
2009 — Angel Cabrera becomes the first Argentine to win the Masters, beating 48-year-old Kenny Perry with a two-putt par on the second hole of a playoff.
2009 — The U.S. wins its second straight women's world hockey Championship title, defeating Canada 4-1 in Finland behind defenseman Caitlin Cahow's two goals.
