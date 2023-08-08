Brendon Hord homered twice and drove in four runs as the Mankato MoonDogs toppled the Larks Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck led 5-3 after four innings in its third-to-last game of the Northwoods League season, but the MoonDogs scored 16 of the last 19 runs en route to a 19-8 victory in the three-hour and 28-minute marathon.

Down 3-0 after 2 1/2 innings, Garret Hill got the Larks back into the game with one swing of the bat.

With Pradlee Preap on first base after a walk, Hill connected for a long two-run homer over the left-center field fence. It was the first dinger for the Williston product, who plays college baseball at North Dakota State.

The Larks took the lead in their next at bat.

A walk to Mike Maanum and consecutive singles by Robby Harrison and Luke Hammond loaded the bases with one out.

Ryker Billingsley tied the game with a sac fly to right field. The throw back in was wild, allowing both runners to move up a base.

Preap capitalized, doubling into the left field corner to score Harrison and Hammond for a 5-3 Larks’ lead.

The lead did not last long.

Kip Fougerousse reached on a double to right, which should have been caught and then was misplayed by Maanum.

Brendan Hord was up next and nobody was catching his blast, which banged off the scoreboard to make it 5-5. It was Hord’s ninth home run of the season and his 49th and 50th RBIs.

The MoonDogs were not done.

Eli Anderson, who had a bloop two-run single in the top of third, grounded up the middle for his second hit of the game. Anderson didn’t wait around, stealing second and third. Louis Magers brought in Anderson with a sac fly ball to center, putting Mankato back in front 6-5.

Things unraveled big time in the top of the sixth for the home team.

With one run already in, Kip Fougerousse and Hord launched back-to-back home runs, pushing Mankato’s lead to 9-5. It was the seventh for Fougerousse, while Hord hit double figures for the season with 10.

Mankato kept piling it on.

With Jalen Martinez on first, Eli Anderson hit a sinking liner to right. Justin Goldstein, who replaced Maanum in right, dove for it but couldn’t come up with it. Goldstein, exclusively a pitcher, threw wildly past third, allowing Anderson to circle the bases and make it 11-5.

Hord’s huge game at the plate continued in the top of the seventh with a two-run single as part of a four-run inning, ballooning Mandan’s lead to 15-6. Hord finished 4-for-6 with four RBIs.

The MoonDogs finished with 19 hits in the game.

Brock Kleszcz, Brayden Koenig, Robby Harrison and Luke Hammond had two hits each for the Larks, who play at Minot on Friday before ending the season at home on Saturday night against their in-state rival.