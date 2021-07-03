 Skip to main content
MoonDogs rally past Larks
MoonDogs rally past Larks

Larks first baseman Drew Beasley waits for a pickoff throw during Northwoods League action at Municipal Ballpark.

Mankato rallied late to beat the Larks Saturday night.

The MoonDogs scored twice in the top of the ninth, to turn a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 win at Municipal Ballpark in front of a crowd of 1,335 in 103-degree heat.

Will Hanafan’s two-run single with one out scored Kole Kaler and Justin Boyd. Kaler reached on a hit by pitch and Boyd drew a walk from Larks’ reliever Blake Gallagher.

Jaxon Rosencranz doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but was stranded at third.

The Larks rallied into the lead late.

Down 4-3, the home team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Kamron Willman led off the rally with a double. The next batter, Jaxon Rosencranz, reached first after striking out on a pitch that eluded Mankato catcher Cole Andavolgyi.

Drew Beazley followed with a fly out to center, allowing Willman to cross with the tying run. One batter later, Spencer Sarringar delivered a two-out, go-ahead single, plating Rosencranz for a 5-4 lead.

The Larks’ first run came when Ben Teel was plunked with the bases loaded, allowing Willman to score in the bottom of the first. Run No. 2 came when Beazley was picked off first, but he stayed in a run down long enough to allow Rosencranz to score.

The Larks loaded the bases again in the second inning. Hillman walked to force in Derek Shoen for a 3-1 lead.

Rosencranz went 3-for-4 for the Larks in the 3-hour, 18-minute tilt. Cal James added two hits.

The two teams play again on Sunday, starting at 4:05 p.m.

Mankato MoonDogs 6, Bismarck Larks 5

Mankato;011;200;002;--;6;9;1

Bismarck;210;000;200;--;5;9;2

Luke Young, Ben Elder (3), Davonte Butler (7), Dalton Mesaris (8), Vince Reilly (9) and Cole Andavolgyi. Carter Rost, Ryan Bourassa (7), Bret Barnett (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Mesaris. L—Gallagher. Save—Reilly. HR—Mankato, Evan Berkey.

Highlights: MoonDogs – Berkey 1-5 HR, RBI, R; Preston Clifford 2-4 R, RBI; Kole Kaler 1-3 2 R; . Larks – Khalid Collymore 1-4; Kamron Hillman 3-4 2B, R2 R; Jaxon Rosencranz 1-4 2B, 2 R; Ben Teel 1-4, RBI; Sarringar 1-4 RBI; Drew Beazley 0-4 RBI; Cal James 2-4; Derek Shoen 0-3 3R; Rost 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 6 SO; Bourassa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Barnett 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB.

Records: Mankato MoonDogs 23-9; Bismarck Larks 18-16.

