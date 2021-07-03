MoonDogs rally past Larks

Mankato rallied late to beat the Larks Saturday night.
The MoonDogs scored twice in the top of the ninth, to turn a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 win at Municipal Ballpark in front of a crowd of 1,335 in 103-degree heat.
Will Hanafan’s two-run single with one out scored Kole Kaler and Justin Boyd. Kaler reached on a hit by pitch and Boyd drew a walk from Larks’ reliever Blake Gallagher.
Jaxon Rosencranz doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but was stranded at third.
The Larks rallied into the lead late.
Down 4-3, the home team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Kamron Willman led off the rally with a double. The next batter, Jaxon Rosencranz, reached first after striking out on a pitch that eluded Mankato catcher Cole Andavolgyi.
Drew Beazley followed with a fly out to center, allowing Willman to cross with the tying run. One batter later, Spencer Sarringar delivered a two-out, go-ahead single, plating Rosencranz for a 5-4 lead.
The Larks’ first run came when Ben Teel was plunked with the bases loaded, allowing Willman to score in the bottom of the first. Run No. 2 came when Beazley was picked off first, but he stayed in a run down long enough to allow Rosencranz to score.