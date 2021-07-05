MoonDogs, Governors roll on in Fourth of July baseball action

Mankato completes its four-game visit to Bismarck tonight. Game time is 6:35.

Bismarck 4, Mandan 3

Bismarck's Legion game at Mandan went down to the final pitch. Bismarck reliever Isaac Pegors struck out Preston McElvaney to end the game with the potential tying run standing on third base in the form of Isaac Huettl.

Huettl led off the inning with a single and moved to third base via a passed ball and a pair of ground outs.

Bismarck broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the second and one in the third. From that point on, though, the Governors were scoreless while stranding five men, four of them in scoring position.

Ben Patton's single, a triple to right-center by Miles Stiefel and an error put Bismarck up 3-1. in the second. In the third, Jack Johnson doubled and Lucas Schell singled to make it 4-1.

Avery Bogner and McElvaney singled in runs, both unearned, in the fifth inning as the Chiefs sent seven men to the plate. It was a one-run game from that point on.

Stiefel finished the game with three hits, a run and an RBI. Schell had two hits, a run and a RBI.