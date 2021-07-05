 Skip to main content
MoonDogs, Governors roll on in Fourth of July baseball action
 Mankato came to town red-hot and the MoonDogs have stayed that way.

 The MoonDogs claimed their third straight Northwoods League victory at Municipal Ballpark on Sunday, trimming the Bismarck Larks 7-3. Mankato has now won 10 of its last 11 starts to improve to 24-9.

 Bismarck, conversely, has lost 9 of 11. The Larks stand 18-17 on the season.

 In other Independence Day baseball action, the Bismarck Governors edged the Mandan Chiefs 4-3 in an American Legion game in Mandan.

 Mankato, up 4-1 behind six strong innings of mound work by Blake Reilly, took command with three more runs in the top of the seventh inning.

 The messy rally consisted of three singles, a walk, a run-scoring wild pitch, a balk, a double steal and a sacrifice fly. Jack Costello singled in a run and Austin Garrett capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.

 Carson Yates and Luke Beckstein each rapped three hits for Mankato. Yates drove in two runs and Beckstein scored a run. Costello had a pair of singles and scored twice with an RBI.

 Reilly, the winning pitcher, surrendered three hits and a run in six innings. He walked a man and struck out six.

 The Larks scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Blake Tanksley's two-run home run to left field. He drove in Derek Shoen, who drew a walk. Shoek went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

 Mankato completes its four-game visit to Bismarck tonight. Game time is 6:35.

Bismarck 4, Mandan 3

 Bismarck's Legion game at Mandan went down to the final pitch. Bismarck reliever Isaac Pegors struck out Preston McElvaney to end the game with the potential tying run standing on third base in the form of Isaac Huettl.

 Huettl led off the inning with a single and moved to third base via a passed ball and a pair of ground outs.

 Bismarck broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the second and one in the third. From that point on, though, the Governors were scoreless while stranding five men, four of them in scoring position.

 Ben Patton's single, a triple to right-center by Miles Stiefel and an error put Bismarck up 3-1. in the second. In the third, Jack Johnson doubled and Lucas Schell singled to make it 4-1.

 Avery Bogner and McElvaney singled in runs, both unearned, in the fifth inning as the Chiefs sent seven men to the plate. It was a one-run game from that point on.

 Stiefel finished the game with three hits, a run and an RBI. Schell had two hits, a run and a RBI.

 Bogner and McElvaney rapped two hits apiece for Mandan. McElvaney drove in two runs.

 Bismarck, an 8-1 winner over the Chiefs on Saturday, improved to 12-7-1 with the win, 7-3 in the statewide AA standings. Mandan is 10-17, 2-10 statewide.

The Mandan A's thumped the Bismarck Senators 11-1 in six innings in the preliminary to the Governors-Chiefs contest.

Mankato 7, Bismarck 3

Mankato;001;201;300;--;7;12;0

Bismarck;010;000;002;--;3;6;3

Blake Reilly, John Lundgren (5), Peyton Jones (9) and Austin Garrett; Ryan Carmack, Zach Reeder (5), Ethan Abbott (7), Nate Boyle (8), Jordan Chappell (9) and Brody Tanksley. W -- Reilly, 1-0. L -- Carmack, 1-4. HR -- B, Tanksley.

Highlights: M -- Carson Yates 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Luke Beckstein 3-for-5, 1 R; Jack Costello0 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Reilly 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. B -- Derek Shoen 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Tanksley 1-for-4, HR, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Sagedahl 1-for-4, 1 RBI.

Records: Mankato 24-9, Bismarck 18-17.

Time: 2:54. Att: 1,245.

Governors 4, Chiefs 3

Bismarck;121;000;0;--;4;10;1

Mandan;100;020;0;--;3;10;2

Ben Patton, Isaac Pegors (6) and Miles Stiefel; Blake Arenz, Lucas Burgum (4) and Isaac Huettl. W -- Patton. L -- B. Arenz. Save -- Pegors.

Highlights: B -- Stiefel 3-for-4, triple, 1 R, 1 RBI; Lucas Schell 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-3; Patton 5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Pegors 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. M -- Huettl 3-for-4; Avery Bogner 2-for-4, triple, 1 R, 1 RBI; Preston McElvaney 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Burgum 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Records: Bismarck 7-3 statewide, 12-7-1 overall; Mandan 10-17, 2-10.

Mandan A's 11, Bismarck Senators 1

Senators;000;100;--;1;7;0

Mandan;002;441;--;11;14;1

Ian Funk, Kaiden Heidt (6) and Traiden Kalfell; Tukker Horner and Meloy Keller. W -- Keller. L -- Funk.

Highlights: S -- Funk 2-for-3; Hayden Fitterer 2-for-2. M -- Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 R; Keller 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 2-for-4, double, 5 RBIs; Karsyn Jablonski 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Carson Ressler 2-for-2, 3 R; Horner 2-for-4; 6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.

Mandan shortstop Lucas Burgum dives for a ground ball during Sunday's game against Bismarck.

