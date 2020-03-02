Mitzel's free throws seal title for Skyhawks

“The last three minutes we had some clean looks. We just couldn’t get them to go,” said Nieuwsma, who was named District 9 Coach of the Year. “You get into these tournament games and every possession matters. We’re OK, though. This was fun. We’ll get back to work and get ready for next week. Really proud of our kids.”

Trey Brunelle came to life in the second half for the Skyhawks. After going 1-for-5 from 3-point range in the opening half, the multi-sport standout sank three from deep in the second half, the second of which helped spark a 9-0 Shiloh run which turned a five-point deficit (29-24) into a 33-29 lead.

The Skyhawks played the balance of the second half without 6-foot-5 sophomore Carter Englund, who fell hard and was helped off the court early in the third quarter. Josh Lardy (8 points) hit two second-half 3-balls, and William Bryant added solid play off the pine.

“A lot of guys stepped up tonight,” said Mitzel, the District 9 Senior Athlete of the Year. “(Flasher) knows us, and we know them. Games like that are never easy.”

The Skyhawks (15-6) will be the district's No. 1 seed for the Region 5 tournament next week at the Bismarck Event Center. The tournament starts Monday, March 9 at 3 p.m.