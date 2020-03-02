Mitzel's free throws seal title for Skyhawks

Points were at a premium Monday night at Mandan High School.
Jaden Mitzel’s perfect work at the stripe proved to be the difference for Shiloh Christian.
The Skyhawks' senior standout made all 14 free throws he attempted to lead Shiloh to a 58-47 win over Flasher in a physical District 9 tournament title game.
“We practice them all the time,” Mitzel said of his flawless night at the free throw line. “I guess it paid off tonight.”
Mitzel poured in 26 points total, including 16 of his team’s 21 points in the opening half. The rugged affair was not a surprise, he said.
“Flasher’s a great team. This is exactly what we expected,” Mitzel said. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy.”
Flasher was within three points (46-43) midway through the final quarter but struggled late.
“We had a few empty possessions, tried to go a little fast and that hurt us down the stretch,” Flasher head coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “Shiloh’s a quality program. I have a lot of respect for their program. Our kids, I Iove them, they compete every night. We have some stuff to clean up, but we feel good about how we played in this tournament.”
Sophomore Jace Friesz came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs, who led 24-21 at halftime. Steven Schmid had nine for Flasher (14-7).
“The last three minutes we had some clean looks. We just couldn’t get them to go,” said Nieuwsma, who was named District 9 Coach of the Year. “You get into these tournament games and every possession matters. We’re OK, though. This was fun. We’ll get back to work and get ready for next week. Really proud of our kids.”
Trey Brunelle came to life in the second half for the Skyhawks. After going 1-for-5 from 3-point range in the opening half, the multi-sport standout sank three from deep in the second half, the second of which helped spark a 9-0 Shiloh run which turned a five-point deficit (29-24) into a 33-29 lead.
The Skyhawks played the balance of the second half without 6-foot-5 sophomore Carter Englund, who fell hard and was helped off the court early in the third quarter. Josh Lardy (8 points) hit two second-half 3-balls, and William Bryant added solid play off the pine.
You have free articles remaining.
“A lot of guys stepped up tonight,” said Mitzel, the District 9 Senior Athlete of the Year. “(Flasher) knows us, and we know them. Games like that are never easy.”
The Skyhawks (15-6) will be the district's No. 1 seed for the Region 5 tournament next week at the Bismarck Event Center. The tournament starts Monday, March 9 at 3 p.m.
“It’s great to win tonight, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Mitzel said. “We still have a lot left to accomplish.”
New Salem-Almont 71, Solen 48
Logan Becker scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, helping New Salem-Almont build a big halftime lead on the way to a 71-48 victory in the opening regional qualifier.
The Holsteins led 20-9 after one quarter and 37-17 at the intermission.
Becker led three players in double figures for NSA. Weston Kuhn added 13 and Tayden Soupir 11 as 10 different players scored for the Holsteins, who will be the No. 3 seed from the district at the Region 5 tournament.
Tristan White Twin and Rasheed Weasel scored 14 points apiece and Dontae Carry Moccasin added 12 for the Sioux.
Standing Rock 63, Grant County 38
Xander Vetter sparked Standing Rock early on.
Vetter drilled two 3-pointers and scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter to help the Warriors to a 63-38 victory over Grant County in the second region qualifier of the day.
Boyd White Twin shared team and game-high honors with 15 for Standing Rock, which will be the No. 4 seed from the district at the Region 5 tournament.
Ten different players scored for the Warriors, who built a 19-point (37-18) halftime lead and hekld a 20-point margin (52-32) going into the fourth quarter.
Jadon Sornsin-Scott led the Coyotes with 11. Avery Roth and Evan Friesz each finished with eight.