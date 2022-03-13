 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minot tops West Fargo to win state title

031222-spt-state13.jpg

Minot's Darik Dissette (13) was named MVP of the state Class A tournament for the state champion Magicians.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Minot defeated West Fargo 73-62 Saturday night to win its first state title in Class A boys basketball since 2017.

Eric Wentz scored 24 points and tournament MVP Darik Dissette scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Magicians, who finished the season with a record of 25-2.

The Minot boys capped off a sweep for the Magic City after its girls team beat Century in the title game earlier in the night at the Bismarck Event Center.

West Fargo defeated Minot 65-60 in last season's state championship game, also in Bismarck.

Jaeger Gunville added 15 points for Minot, all on three-pointers.

Brett Limke led West Fargo with 18 points. Foday Sheriff and Carson Hegerle added 15 points each.

Minot 73, West Fargo 62

West Fargo;30;32;--;62

Minot;31;42;--;73

West Fargo -- Nick Carlson 12, Brett Limke 18, Carson Hegerle 15, Jaden Grefsrud 2, Foday Sheriff 15. Totals: 24-61 FG, Three-pointers: Limke 4, Sheriff 2, Carlson 2, 6-6 FT, 22 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

Minot -- Morgan Nygaard 2, Eric Wentz 24, Darik Dissette 22, Bryce Domsteen 4, Logan Conklin 6, Jager Gunville 15. Totals: 25-53 FG, Three-pointers: Wentz 2, Dissette, 15-20 FT, 7 Fouls. 11 Turnovers.

Records: Minot 25-2; West Fargo 20-7. 

All-Tournament team

Darik Dissette, Minot; Eric Wentz, Minot; Foday Sheriff, WF; Carson Hegerle, WF; Nick Carlson, WF; Anthony Doppler, Century; Raymond Brown, Fargo Davies; Mason Klabo, Davies; Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North; Michael Nhial, West Fargo Sheyenne.

