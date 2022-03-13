Minot tops West Fargo to win state title

Minot defeated West Fargo 73-62 Saturday night to win its first state title in Class A boys basketball since 2017.

Eric Wentz scored 24 points and tournament MVP Darik Dissette scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Magicians, who finished the season with a record of 25-2.

The Minot boys capped off a sweep for the Magic City after its girls team beat Century in the title game earlier in the night at the Bismarck Event Center.

West Fargo defeated Minot 65-60 in last season's state championship game, also in Bismarck.

Jaeger Gunville added 15 points for Minot, all on three-pointers.

Brett Limke led West Fargo with 18 points. Foday Sheriff and Carson Hegerle added 15 points each.

