Minot tops Legacy, advances to West Region title game

052822-spt- baseball2.jpg

Minot's Hunter Ruzicka steals home as Legacy catcher Marcus Butts tries to locate the ball during the first inning of Friday's West Region tournament semifinal game a Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The West Region baseball championship will feature the 4 seed Century and sixth-seeded Minot.

After the Patriots knocked off top-seeded Dickinson in the first semifinal in Mandan, Minot surprised second-seeded Legacy in the glacially-based nightcap, 9-6. The game lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Minot scored three in the first and four in the third and never trailed. Morgan Nygaard went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Minot. Hunter Ruzicka had two hits and drove in two out of the clean-up spot.

Carson Deaver, a freshman, worked the first four innings to get the win. Hunter Roedocker worked the last three innings, allowing just one run, to earn the save. Minot leveled its record at 12-12 with the win.

Legacy, who faces Jamestown at noon in a state-qualifier, had two triples in the game. Carter Klipfel had one of them and drove in three. Marcus Butts had the other plus a single. Luke Welk also had two hits, including a double.

JAMESTOWN 6, ST. MARY'S 2

Jamestown jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and never trailed to keep its season alive.

Connor Hoyt went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who climbed over .500 with the win at 12-11.

Mason Lunzman got the win on the mound for Jamestown.

MANDAN 11, WILLISTON 2

Mandan bounced back from a quarterfinal loss Thursday to keep its season alive with a nine-run win over Williston.

Up 4-2, the Braves scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to blow it open. 

Mandan pounded out 12 hits in six innings. Stetson Kuntz led the way with a 3-for-3 outing. Lucas Burgum clubbed two doubles, drove in two and scored twice. Seth Arenz also had two hits.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Semifinal

Minot 9, Legacy 6

Minot;304;001;1;--;9;9;0

Legacy;203;001;0;--;6;7;2

Carson Deaver, Adam Roedocker (5) and Kellan Burke. Carter Klipfel, Thomas Kuhn (3), Benjamin Watson (4), Isaac Mitchell (7) and Marcus Butts. W—Deaver. L—Klipfel. Save—Roedocker.

Highlights: Minot – Morgan Nygaard 3-5 2B, R, RBI; Burke 1-2 RBI, 2 BB; Hunter Ruzicka 2-3 2 RBI; Deaver 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 SO, 2 BB. Legacy – Lucas Vasey 1-4 RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-3 2 R; Butts 2-4 3B, 2 R, RBI; Klipfel 1-3 3B, 3 RBI; Luke Welk 2-3 2B, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 1-3 R.

Records: Minot 12-12; Legacy 17-7.

Loser out

Jamestown 6, St. Mary’s 2

St. Mary’s;000;001;0;--;1;4;1

Jamestown;400;110;x;--;6;9;2

Tommy Kraljic, Matt Porter (UA) and Logan Herman. Mason Lunzman, Thomas Newman (UA) and Max Fronk. W—Lunzman. L—Kraljic.

Highlights: St. Mary’s – Matt Porter 0-3 R; Connor Schatz 1-3 R; Kraljic 0-3 RBI; Casey Fischer 1-2; Holden Mercer 1-3 SB; Harrison Reichert 1-1. Jamestown – Connor Hoyt 3-3 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Jackson Walters 1-4 2B, R; Payton Hochhalter 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Carson Orr 1-2 2B, R.

Records: Jamestown 12-11; St. Mary’s 10-17.

Mandan 11, Williston 2

Williston;000;110;0;--;2;7;2

Mandan;301;070;x;--;11;12;0

Riley Erickson, Kadin Clouse (UA), Tyler Tamez (UA) and Sawyer Hanson. Stetson Kuntz, Brayden Bunnell (UA) and Isaac Huettl. W—Kuntz. L—Erickson.

Highlights: Williston – Carter Bakken 3-4 R, RBI; Huntar Mapes 1-3 2B, R. Mandan – Lucas Burgum 2-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Huettl 1-2 2 RBI; Bunnell 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Turner Locken 1-1 2B, RBI; Seth Arenz 2-3 R, RBI; Regan Schlosser 1-3 R, RBI; Stetson Kuntz 3-3 R, RBI.

Records: Mandan 18-6; Williston 12-14.

