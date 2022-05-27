Minot tops Legacy, advances to West Region title game

The West Region baseball championship will feature the 4 seed Century and sixth-seeded Minot.

After the Patriots knocked off top-seeded Dickinson in the first semifinal in Mandan, Minot surprised second-seeded Legacy in the glacially-based nightcap, 9-6. The game lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Minot scored three in the first and four in the third and never trailed. Morgan Nygaard went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Minot. Hunter Ruzicka had two hits and drove in two out of the clean-up spot.

Carson Deaver, a freshman, worked the first four innings to get the win. Hunter Roedocker worked the last three innings, allowing just one run, to earn the save. Minot leveled its record at 12-12 with the win.

Legacy, who faces Jamestown at noon in a state-qualifier, had two triples in the game. Carter Klipfel had one of them and drove in three. Marcus Butts had the other plus a single. Luke Welk also had two hits, including a double.

JAMESTOWN 6, ST. MARY'S 2

Jamestown jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and never trailed to keep its season alive.

Connor Hoyt went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who climbed over .500 with the win at 12-11.

Mason Lunzman got the win on the mound for Jamestown.

MANDAN 11, WILLISTON 2

Mandan bounced back from a quarterfinal loss Thursday to keep its season alive with a nine-run win over Williston.

Up 4-2, the Braves scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to blow it open.

Mandan pounded out 12 hits in six innings. Stetson Kuntz led the way with a 3-for-3 outing. Lucas Burgum clubbed two doubles, drove in two and scored twice. Seth Arenz also had two hits.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.