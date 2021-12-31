Minot tops Bobcats in shootout

Minot scored two third-period goals to force overtime, then won in a shootout to top the Bismarck Bobcats 4-3 Friday night in NAHL action at the VFW Sports Center.

Jake Mclean netted two goals for the Bobcats, who led 2-1 entering the third period.

Cole Mickel and Kade Nielsen scored five minutes apart to erase the deficit and put Minot in front.

Calvin Hanson lit the lamp at 14:35 for the Bobcats to tie the game and it stayed that way through overtime.

Dean Schwenninger and Huston Karpman scored in the shootout for Minot. Owens Michaels had Bismarck's lone shootout tally.

Carter Clafton stopped 38 shots in goal for Minot. The Bobcats outshot the Tauros, 41-26.

Bismarck is on the road for two games next weekend in St. Cloud.

