Minot tops Bobcats in shootout

111321-spt-bobcats3.jpg

Jake Mclean had two goals for the Bismarck Bobcats Friday night in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Minot Minotauros. The Bobcats led 2-1 after two periods, but lost to the Minotauros for the second day in a row. Minot won 6-1 on Thursday. The Bobcats return to action Friday in St. Cloud against the Norsemen.

Minot scored two third-period goals to force overtime, then won in a shootout to top the Bismarck Bobcats 4-3 Friday night in NAHL action at the VFW Sports Center.

Jake Mclean netted two goals for the Bobcats, who led 2-1 entering the third period.

Cole Mickel and Kade Nielsen scored five minutes apart to erase the deficit and put Minot in front.

Calvin Hanson lit the lamp at 14:35 for the Bobcats to tie the game and it stayed that way through overtime.

Dean Schwenninger and Huston Karpman scored in the shootout for Minot. Owens Michaels had Bismarck's lone shootout tally.

Carter Clafton stopped 38 shots in goal for Minot. The Bobcats outshot the Tauros, 41-26.

Bismarck is on the road for two games next weekend in St. Cloud. 

Minot 4, Bismarck 3, SO

Minot;1;0;2;0;--;4

Bismarck;1;1;1;0;--;3

First period: 1. Minot, Huston Karpman (Kade Nielsen), 13:50 (PP). 2. Bismarck, Jake Mclean (Jon Ziskie, Owen Michaels), 16:29 (PP).

Second period: 3. Bismarck, Mclean (Nico Chmelevski, Quinn Rudrud), 9:14.

Third period: 4. Minot, Cole Mickel (Braden Panzer, Christian Kadolph), 2:48. 5. Minot, Nielsen (Mickel, Dean Schwenninger, 7:32 (PP). 6. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Eddie Shepler, Chase Beacom), 14:35.

Shootout: Minot 2 (Schwenninger, Karpman). Bismarck 1 (Michaels).

Goaltender saves: Minot – Carter Clafton – 14-14-8-2--38. Bismarck – Ben Behrens 6-7-7-3--23.

Penalties: Minot – 6 for 23 minutes. Bismarck – 7 for 43 minutes.

Records: Minot 19-12-1 39 points; Bismarck 9-18-1-2 21 points.

