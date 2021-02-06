 Skip to main content
Minot swimmers overwhelm seven-team field

020721-spt-swim.jpg

Williston's Kolden Kringen won the 100 yard butterfly event with a time of 56.12 at the Century Invite at the Bismarck Aquatic Center on Saturday. Participating teams were Century, Minot, Legacy and Williston.

 TOM STROMME, Tribune

  Given the vagaries of training schedules and the experimenting coaches do with their lineups, swim teams don't enter many meets loaded for bear.

 Jake Solper, Minot's head swim coach, said that was the case Saturday. He said the Magicians tinker all season with an eye toward the state meet in March.

 Even if they weren't the Magicians appeared to be stacked for Saturday's Century Invitational at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center and the Mandan Aquatic Center.

 Minot piled up 571 points, an average of over 47 points per event, to finish more than 200 points ahead of the seven-team field. Century placed second with 330.5 and Mandan scored 239 points for third place.

 Dominic Yoder and Levi VonBokern were double winners as Minot won eight of the 12 events. VonBokern won the 200 freestyle and tied for first with teammate Oliver Roongin in the 100 free. Yoder placed first in the individual medley and backstroke, leading 1-2-3 sweeps by the Magicians in both events.

 Still, Solper said the point total wasn't his main takeaway from the meet.

 "I was really impressed with the intensity the guys were competing with," he said.

 "I'm pleasantly impressed with how the guys started the season, are training at peak levels and are performing the same way in competition," he added.

  Minot swimmers won two of the three relays and got wins from Yoder, VonBokern, Roongin, Peyton Bartsch (50 free), and Josh Boen (breaststroke) in the open events.

 Other winners were Century's Hudson Eckart in the 500 free, Mandan's Wyatt Hermanson in diving and Williston's Kolden Kringen in the butterfly. Century swimmers took first in the 200 freestyle relay.

 Although Yoder and VonBokern did some heavy lifting on Saturday, Solper said that could change from week to week, depending on how the Magicians line up.

 Versatility and depth have been common threads through decades of Minot swimming that have produced 28 state championship, including the last two. In that respect, he said this is a typical Magician team.

 "Every meet we compete in we do learn a little. The guys are really willing to diversify events and competition shows how many of them are utility guys who you can count on in multiple situations," Solper observed.

 "We do love that our guys can be competitive in such a variety of events. ... Because of that, we don't have to have too many holes in our state meet lineup. ... It poses a challenge for the coaching staff because we've got to determine the lineups for meets," he continued.

  Solper said any coach would be happy to field a large core of blue chippers, but that's not what makes the Minot program go.

 "I do think depth has been one thing we've relied on throughout the history of the program. It's the guys rounding out the top eight and top 16 that can put you over the top," he noted. "It's nice go have guys at the top, but without that additional depth it would be tough to have enough points. To come out first at the state meet takes a team effort."

 Solper said that depth has been enhanced this winter by a strong cadre of divers.

 "We've got an incredible core of divers this year. All four of our divers have the potential to place very well. ... I think they can score as many or more points than we can in any event," he said.

 Minot's divers garnered 31 points on Saturday.

 Minot and Mandan did not swim in the multiple duals in Bismarck on Friday, so they didn't fare well in the combined standings, which combined Friday's dual score with Saturday's meet tallies.

 Century was the combined winner with 846 points, 515.5 of them on Friday. Jamestown with 687 and Bismarck with 670 rounded out the top three.

CENTURY INVITATiONAL

Team Scores

1. Minot 571. 2. Century 330.5. 3. Mandan 239. 4. Jamestown 230. 5. Williston 228. 6. Bismarck 216.5. 7. Legacy 201.

Combined

(Friday multi dual scores, Saturday's invitational scores)

 1. Century 846. 2. Jamestown 687. 3. Bismarck 670. 4. Williston 648. 5. Legacy 605.5.  6. Minot 571. 7. Dickinson 461.5. 8. Mandan 239.

 NOTE: Minot and Mandan did not compete in Friday's duals.

Individual Results

200-yard medley relay: 1. Minot (Dominic Yoder, Josh Boen, Jaxon Reinke, Grant Schaeffer), 1:41.30. 2. Century, 147.15. 3. Jamestown, 1:49.40. 4. Williston 150.26. 5. Bismarck, 1:54.37. 6. Legacy, 1:56.09. 7. Mandan, 1:59.63.

200 freestyle: 1. Levi VonBokern, Mi, 1:54.17. 2. Ryan Bergman, Ma, 1:54.83. 3. Austin Schlecht, L, 1:57.40. 4. Teddy Solensky, J, 1:58.6. 5. Noah Haglund, J, 1:58.60. 6. Benjamin Schaff, C, 1:58.88. 7. Isaac Vallie, C,1:59.46. 8. Ethan Babcock, W, 2:02.21.

200 individual medley: 1. Dominic Yoder, Mi, 2:03.01. 2. Alex King, Mi, 2:04.74. 3. Josh Boen, Mi, 2:05.78. 4. Luke Domres, C, 2:12.79. 5. Hudson Eckart, C, 2:14.71. 6. Jayden Ahmann, L, 2:15.68. 7. Eric LaFleur, Ma,2:15.81. 8. Bodi Haglund, J, 2:16.37.

50 freestyle: 1. Peyton Bartsch, Mi, 22.71. 2. Beau Zander, C, 23.41. 3. Riley Poppe, Ma, 23.61. 4. Tyler Jorgenson, W, 23.73. 5. Jaxon Reinke, Mi, 24.13. 6. (tie) Garrett Wick, B; Daniel Walker, C, 24.30. 8. Alex Prestwich, Mi, 24.33.

Diving: 1. Wyatt Hermanson, Ma, 449.70. 2. Jaron Coombs, Mi, 375.91. 3. Bennett Vatnsdal, B, 362.55. 4. Gaige Merck, B, 341.70. 5. Ty Ross, Mi, 333.70. 6. Sebastian Mott, Ma, 324.55. 7. Jayden Eckholm, Ma, 323.05. 8. Jacob Thomas, Ma, 268.85.

100 butterfly: 1. Kolden Kringen, W, 56.12. 2. Riley Kaul, C, 57.57. 3. Garret Wright, J, 58.68. 4. Grant Schaeffer, Mi, 58.78. 5. Eric LaFleur, Ma, 1:00.27. 6. Tristen Leys, Mi, 1:00.45. 7. Trevor Ricks, Mi, 1:01.16. 8. Alex Goodrie, J, 1:02.06.

100 freestyle: 1. (tie) Oliver Roongin, Mi; Levi VonBokern, Mi, 52.33. 3. Riley Poppe, Ma, 52.44. 4. Luke Domres, C, 52.81. 5. Josiah Penn, B, 52.25. 6. Noah Haglund, J, 53.26. 7. Daniel Walker, c, 53.37. 8. Alex Prestwich, Mi, 54.32.

500 freestyle: 1. Hudson Eckart, C, 5:19.48. 2. Ryan Hubbard, Mi, 5:22.03. 3. Jaxon Reinke, Mi, 5:23.38. 4. Isaac Vallie, C, 5:26.73. 5. Austin Schlecht, L, 5:27.89. 6. Teddy Solensky, J, 5:29.09. 7. Garrett Wick, B, 5:38.71. 8. Camden Ekblad-Lundby, W, 5:38.73.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Century (Benjamin Schaff, Riley Kaul, Luke Domres, Hudson Eckart), 1:36.66. 2. Mandan, 1:37.22. 3. Legacy, 1:38.52. 4. Minot, 1:38.91. 5. Jamestown, 1:40.82. 6. Williston, 1:46.71. 7. Bismarck, 1:50.06.

100 backstroke: 1. Dominic Yoder, Mi, 55.90. 2. Alex King, Mi, 58.66. 3. Peyton Bartsch, Mi, 58.97. 4. Ryan Bergman, Ma, 59.87. 5. Kolden Kringen, W, 1:00.00. 6. Tyler Jorgenson, W, 1:00.24. 7. Jayden Ahmann, L, 1:00.61. 8. Kalen Hill, Mi, 1:01.36.

100 breaststroke: 1. Josh Boen, Mi, 1:01.67. 2. Beau Zander, C, 1:02.15. 3. Oliver Roongin, Mi, 1:03.52. 4. Logan Hill, Mi, 1:07.92. 5. Alex Steichen, B, 1:09.08. 6. Bodi Haglund, J, 1:09.78. 7. Ryan Hubbard, Mi, 1:09.86. 8. Nathan Sagsveen, B, 1:10.27.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Grant Schaeffer, Josh Boen, Alex King, Dominic Yoder), 3:23.22. 2. Century, 3:33.03. 3. (tie) Williston, Legacy, 3:35.82. 6. Mandan, 3:38.01. 6. Bismarck, 3:42.15. 7. Jamestown, 3:44.18.

