Minot swimmers overwhelm seven-team field

Minot swimmers won two of the three relays and got wins from Yoder, VonBokern, Roongin, Peyton Bartsch (50 free), and Josh Boen (breaststroke) in the open events.

Other winners were Century's Hudson Eckart in the 500 free, Mandan's Wyatt Hermanson in diving and Williston's Kolden Kringen in the butterfly. Century swimmers took first in the 200 freestyle relay.

Although Yoder and VonBokern did some heavy lifting on Saturday, Solper said that could change from week to week, depending on how the Magicians line up.

Versatility and depth have been common threads through decades of Minot swimming that have produced 28 state championship, including the last two. In that respect, he said this is a typical Magician team.

"Every meet we compete in we do learn a little. The guys are really willing to diversify events and competition shows how many of them are utility guys who you can count on in multiple situations," Solper observed.

"We do love that our guys can be competitive in such a variety of events. ... Because of that, we don't have to have too many holes in our state meet lineup. ... It poses a challenge for the coaching staff because we've got to determine the lineups for meets," he continued.