Minot swimmers overwhelm seven-team field

Given the vagaries of training schedules and the experimenting coaches do with their lineups, swim teams don't enter many meets loaded for bear.
Jake Solper, Minot's head swim coach, said that was the case Saturday. He said the Magicians tinker all season with an eye toward the state meet in March.
Even if they weren't the Magicians appeared to be stacked for Saturday's Century Invitational at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center and the Mandan Aquatic Center.
Minot piled up 571 points, an average of over 47 points per event, to finish more than 200 points ahead of the seven-team field. Century placed second with 330.5 and Mandan scored 239 points for third place.
Dominic Yoder and Levi VonBokern were double winners as Minot won eight of the 12 events. VonBokern won the 200 freestyle and tied for first with teammate Oliver Roongin in the 100 free. Yoder placed first in the individual medley and backstroke, leading 1-2-3 sweeps by the Magicians in both events.
Still, Solper said the point total wasn't his main takeaway from the meet.
"I was really impressed with the intensity the guys were competing with," he said.
"I'm pleasantly impressed with how the guys started the season, are training at peak levels and are performing the same way in competition," he added.
Minot swimmers won two of the three relays and got wins from Yoder, VonBokern, Roongin, Peyton Bartsch (50 free), and Josh Boen (breaststroke) in the open events.
Other winners were Century's Hudson Eckart in the 500 free, Mandan's Wyatt Hermanson in diving and Williston's Kolden Kringen in the butterfly. Century swimmers took first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Although Yoder and VonBokern did some heavy lifting on Saturday, Solper said that could change from week to week, depending on how the Magicians line up.
Versatility and depth have been common threads through decades of Minot swimming that have produced 28 state championship, including the last two. In that respect, he said this is a typical Magician team.
"Every meet we compete in we do learn a little. The guys are really willing to diversify events and competition shows how many of them are utility guys who you can count on in multiple situations," Solper observed.
"We do love that our guys can be competitive in such a variety of events. ... Because of that, we don't have to have too many holes in our state meet lineup. ... It poses a challenge for the coaching staff because we've got to determine the lineups for meets," he continued.
Solper said any coach would be happy to field a large core of blue chippers, but that's not what makes the Minot program go.
"I do think depth has been one thing we've relied on throughout the history of the program. It's the guys rounding out the top eight and top 16 that can put you over the top," he noted. "It's nice go have guys at the top, but without that additional depth it would be tough to have enough points. To come out first at the state meet takes a team effort."
Solper said that depth has been enhanced this winter by a strong cadre of divers.
"We've got an incredible core of divers this year. All four of our divers have the potential to place very well. ... I think they can score as many or more points than we can in any event," he said.
Minot's divers garnered 31 points on Saturday.
Minot and Mandan did not swim in the multiple duals in Bismarck on Friday, so they didn't fare well in the combined standings, which combined Friday's dual score with Saturday's meet tallies.
Century was the combined winner with 846 points, 515.5 of them on Friday. Jamestown with 687 and Bismarck with 670 rounded out the top three.