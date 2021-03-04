Minot swimmers formidable force

Minot's powerful boys swimming and diving program isn't going to fall into disrepair any time soon, so the state's other schools are going to have to catch up.

That's the outlook of Century's boys swimming and diving coach Mike Porter on the eve of Saturday's state meet at the Bismarck Aquatics and Wellness Center.

"You always like to say (the possibility of upsets) is why you play the game or swim the meet but Minot would have to majorly mess up to not win it... With the time sheets right now there are about 130 points between them and second place," Porter noted.

Minot is shooting for its fourth straight state championship, and the Magician point totals have been climbing for the last five years. Last winter Minot had a 463-248 advantage on Century. The Patriots placed second the last three seasons and were state champion the five years prior to that.

The Magicians are coming into the state meet on a roll. They scored 599 points last weekend en route to a championship in the West Region meet, winning eight events.