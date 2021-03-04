Minot swimmers formidable force

Minot's powerful boys swimming and diving program isn't going to fall into disrepair any time soon, so the state's other schools are going to have to catch up.
That's the outlook of Century's boys swimming and diving coach Mike Porter on the eve of Saturday's state meet at the Bismarck Aquatics and Wellness Center.
"You always like to say (the possibility of upsets) is why you play the game or swim the meet but Minot would have to majorly mess up to not win it... With the time sheets right now there are about 130 points between them and second place," Porter noted.
Minot is shooting for its fourth straight state championship, and the Magician point totals have been climbing for the last five years. Last winter Minot had a 463-248 advantage on Century. The Patriots placed second the last three seasons and were state champion the five years prior to that.
The Magicians are coming into the state meet on a roll. They scored 599 points last weekend en route to a championship in the West Region meet, winning eight events.
Winning open event titles for Minot in the regional meet were senior Dominic Yoder in the individual medley and backstroke, junior Grant Schaeffer in the 200 freestyle, junior Peyton Bartsch in the butterfly and senior Josh Boen in the breaststroke. The Magicians won all three relays.
"They have both power and depth with it," Porter observed.
Porter said he expects several of his 10 state qualifiers to score on Saturday, led by junior Hudson Eckart (distances) and sophomores Beau Zander (IM, breaststroke) and Luke Domres (distances).
"Beau Zander has a shot in the breaststroke. ... It's going to be a dogfight, just like it's been all year," Porter said.
Porter's other likely CHS scorers include junior Riley Kaul (butterfly), eighth-grader Ben Schaff (50 freestyle), sophomore Daniel Walker (50, 100 freestyle), freshman Noah Hugret (IM, backstroke) and seventh-grader Isaac Vallie (distances).
Note the absence of seniors.
"We are very, very young. We have no seniors and three juniors," Porter said. "I'm very pleased with the way they've handled themselves and performed this year.
"I love our future. ... We have all 21 (athletes) coming back next year. It looks great for us," Porter added.
And this year?
"We definitely hope to be in the top five," he said.
Porter said Minot's strong feeder system insures the Magicians will be a strong contender well into the future.
"They lose 10 or 11 seniors and then they get 10 who move up from the eighth grade. They have a junior high program, so they compete younger," Porter noted. "Swimming is one of the top sports up there and success brings people out. They've got all the (championship) banners up there to prove it. I think you're seeing that here in Bismarck with the Century girls program."