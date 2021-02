Minot powers to West Region swimming title

The boys West Region Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at the Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center figured to be a one-horse race and it was.

Minot piled up 599 points to run away with its fifth straight region title. The Magicians have taken home 22 of the last 23 trophies, a streak broken only by Century in 2016. The Patriots were a very distant second this time around with 245 points.

The unbeaten and three-time defending state champion Magicians will be the team to beat going into next weekend’s state meet back in Bismarck.

“I like how our guys continually get up and compete,” Minot coach Jake Solper said. “The guys have high expectations and motivate each other.”

Minot’s toughest competition might be itself. The region meet looked that way too, beginning with the first event, the 200 medley relay.

“We have a lot of in-team battles trying to earn spots for the state team to try to get into the top four. That pushed our guys to have an outstanding meet,” Solper said.

Senior athlete of the year Dominic Yoder teamed with other multi-event winners Josh Boen, Peyton Bartsch and Jaxon Reinke to win the 200 medley relay in 1:39.58.