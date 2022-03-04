Minot edges St. Mary's to reach title game

Outside of the first six minutes, nothing came easily for the Minot Magicians.

The West Region regular-season champions became the first team to clinch a spot in the state tournament on Friday. But despite racing out to a quick double-digit lead, the Magicians needed a strong finish to close out a 75-70 victory over St. Mary’s in the opening semifinal contest at the West Region tournament in the Bismarck Event Center.

“We did just enough,” Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. “I don’t think it was our best effort but they’re an extremely talented team and we made enough plays down the stretch.”

Less than four minutes into the game, Minot had jumped out to a 14-2 lead.

St. Mary’s, which handed the Magicians their first loss of the season in December, responded with a 17-3 run of its own, giving the Saints a 19-17 lead midway through the first half.

“That’s what happens. Good teams are going to make runs,” said Minot junior guard Darik Dissette. “We saw that coming but we had to adjust to it.”

Minot reeled off seven consecutive points to regain the momentum and the Magicians led most of the way, but St. Mary’s remained in striking distance.

The Magicians led by six (36-30) at the half and used a 10-0 run capped by a back-to-back baskets by Darik Dissette – one a drive to the basket and one a dunk following a steal – to take a 54-42 lead with 11:54 remaining.

The Saints battled back again, and an Evan Gross basket with 5:27 remaining made it a one-possession game with Minot clinging to a 67-64 advantage.

“I think it was our defensive energy that was the key,” Dissette said. “We had to keep getting stops. We knew the score, we had to dig in. We just gave it all we had.”

“We had to get out to the shooters,” Winczewski said. “Problem is, when you do that, Evan Gross is such a competitor and a tremendously talented kid, he was able to get in the paint and cause problems. At times with them you’ve got to pick your poison and fortunately we had enough stops and enough baskets in us to get through it.”

Dissette led the Magicians with 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocked shots. He hit two big buckets – one on an offensive rebound and one on a jumper in the lane – as Minot closed the game out, holding the Saints to three field goals over the final four and a half minutes.

“We tried to keep them out of the middle, out of the paint. If we did that it would make it hard for them to score or drive,” Dissette said.

Logan Conklin added 15 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Eric Wentz finished with 15 points, a team-high nine rebounds, and three blocks. He helped seal the win with a jumper with 1:48 left, pushing Minot’s lead to seven at 75-68.

“I thought Logan Conklin was phenomenal all night, rebounding and attacking the rim and finding cuts,” Winczewski said. “We had some guys step up and make plays and it wasn’t just one of them.”

Jaeger Gunville added 12 points, hitting four of the Magicians’ seven three-pointers and Minot stretched its winning streak to six games.

“We made some missteps,” Winczewski said. “We had a chance to stretch our lead at times and we turned it over too much. We’ve got to get better in that respect and make sure that tomorrow night we’re a lot crisper than we were tonight.”

Garrett Bader led St. Mary’s (13-10) with 17 points, hitting three of the Saints’ seven three-pointers. Gross finished with 14 points and five rebounds and Nate Fedorchak added 13.

No. 4 seed St. Mary’s will take on No. 2 seed Century at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in a state-qualifier.

No. 1 seed Minot will square off with No. 2 seed Bismarck at 7:45 p.m. in the regional title game.

