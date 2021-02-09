Minot edges Legacy in top 5 showdown

RaShawn Wilcox’s runner with 2:02 left gave Minot a 63-61 lead. Legacy answered with a Nick Kupfer bucket in the paint and a runner by Keagen Woodbury to put the Sabers up 65-63 with 1:02 to go.

Ross hit a jumper with 33 seconds left, evening it up at 65-65.

The Sabers had the lead and a full shot clock to try to take the lead on the final possession. But Kupfer’s jumper was off, Minot got the rebound and Ross drew a foul, setting up the game-winning free throws.

“You can pin that loss on me,” Legacy coach Jason Horner said. “I don’t work enough on specialty situations. We try to prepare as much as we can and honestly that’s something I probably ignore too much and it cost us the game. You can’t put it on the kids because they gave everything they had. But the lack of execution down the stretch falls on me because we didn’t practice that enough in practice.”

The Sabers had a chance to win it in regulation but couldn’t convert and take the lead.

“We didn’t run the play,” Horner said. “We didn’t run the play. Again, that’s something we didn’t work on enough in practice. We work on those plays but not in that kind of environment, in that kind of situation where it’s a tie game and we’ve got to get a set. This falls on me.”