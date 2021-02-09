Minot edges Legacy in top 5 showdown

Close games haven’t fazed the Minot Magicians this season.
So with the game on the line in the closing minutes, the state’s No. 3-ranked team found a way to close out a victory one more time.
Michael Ross hit two free throws with 2 seconds left on the clock to help the West Region leaders escape with a 67-65 road win over No. 5-ranked Legacy on Tuesday night at the Haussler Gymnasium.
“We’ve had more games like that this year,” Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. “I feel like our kids are mentally prepared for that type of game and they’re able to respond and find ways to be able to get it done.
“It’s got to continue. The line between winning and losing games like that is really fine. I’m happy but we’ve got a lot to work on.”
The Magicians trailed by eight points in the first half and watched Legacy build a five-point advantage on several occasions in the second half. Minot was down three with four minutes to go but closed on a 9-4 run.
“That’s an extremely talented basketball team we beat,” Winczewski said. “We found ways, we made big plays down the stretch, made a couple of free throws at the end. With 30 seconds left, we needed a stop, we got a stop.”
The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes -- 11 of them in the second half.
RaShawn Wilcox’s runner with 2:02 left gave Minot a 63-61 lead. Legacy answered with a Nick Kupfer bucket in the paint and a runner by Keagen Woodbury to put the Sabers up 65-63 with 1:02 to go.
Ross hit a jumper with 33 seconds left, evening it up at 65-65.
The Sabers had the lead and a full shot clock to try to take the lead on the final possession. But Kupfer’s jumper was off, Minot got the rebound and Ross drew a foul, setting up the game-winning free throws.
“You can pin that loss on me,” Legacy coach Jason Horner said. “I don’t work enough on specialty situations. We try to prepare as much as we can and honestly that’s something I probably ignore too much and it cost us the game. You can’t put it on the kids because they gave everything they had. But the lack of execution down the stretch falls on me because we didn’t practice that enough in practice.”
The Sabers had a chance to win it in regulation but couldn’t convert and take the lead.
“We didn’t run the play,” Horner said. “We didn’t run the play. Again, that’s something we didn’t work on enough in practice. We work on those plays but not in that kind of environment, in that kind of situation where it’s a tie game and we’ve got to get a set. This falls on me.”
Darik Dissette led Minot (15-1) with 19 points. Deonte’ Martinez (17) and Wilcox (13) also finished in double figures for the Magicians.
“Darik was really solid,” Winczewski said. “I thought RaShawn Wilcox was fearless tonight, the shots he took and the plays he made were excellent. We got excellent minutes off our bench. Our bench may not have scored a ton but they gave good defensive effort and they did what they needed to do.“
Minot won its 10th straight game, while Legacy had its nine-game winning streak halted.
Kupfer led the Sabers (13-4) with 24 points. Woodbury added 13 and Ben Patton 11.
Even shorthanded, it was the second time this season that the Sabers pushed the Magicians to the finish. Minot won the first matchup between the two teams 86-82 in Minot on Dec. 18.
“Especially with Zander (Albers) being out. We had different guys step in and make plays for us tonight, guys that we trust and cumulatively I thought they all picked us up,” Horner said “Obviously we want to have him, he’s a difference-maker, but I’m really proud of who was on the floor tonight and what they did for us.”
The two teams may well meet again in the postseason.
“The whole league is tough, but if that’s the 1 seed, and we gave it that kind of a run tonight, if we maintain that effort and that competitive fire, if we meet again, we’ll see what happens,” Horner said.
Minot travels to Jamestown on Thursday. Legacy visits Century on Friday.