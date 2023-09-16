No team in the West Region has been able to solve the mystery that is the Minot defense.

Add Century to that list as the Patriots became the Magicians' third shutout victim in their first four games of the season in a 30-0 loss on Friday at the Sanford Sports Complex. Minot forced two turnovers and recorded four sacks to remain undefeated.

The Patriots (1-3 overall, 1-2 West Region) entered Friday's contest averaging 31 points per game, never scoring fewer than 23 points in any game thus far this season, but they struggled to move the ball against Minot's defense, who has only allowed 12 points all year. The Magicians held the Patriots to just 76 total yards in the first half.

"The senior class has been around for four years and they're guys that have been in the system and leaders and hard workers," Minot coach Chauncy Hendershot said. "They all have a different leadership style and they're good athletes and right now they're executing the game plan. Credit to coach (Rick) Philion and coach (Jerry) Danielson, coach (James) Johnson, coach (Lloyd) MacDonald, they have our defense primed every week."

Minot's offense is no slouch either and they wasted little time getting on the scoreboard early. The Magicians (4-0, 4-0) orchestrated an 11-play, 80-yard drive on their first possession, capped off with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Beeter to Kaden Kraft on 4th-and-4 to give Minot an early 6-0 lead.

Much like most games this season for the Magicians, that was all the points the defense would need, but the offense still provided some extra cushion before the break. After a 20-yard field goal by Kellan Burke made it 9-0, Griffin Broderick scored on a 5-yard run and the Magicians successfully pulled off a fake extra point for the two-point conversion for a 17-0 lead.

"Their defense might be their offense," Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. "You look at the starts they've had this year, it's really benefited their defense, but certainly they've got very talented outside linebackers and that affords them to be able to play the alleys really tough and they have enough substance up front to build a wall."

It nearly grew to a 24-point lead before halftime, as Minot forced a fumble on the final play of the second quarter and Logan Conklin scooped up the loose ball and took it inside the red zone before being tackled.

"Another great defensive push," Minot wide receiver Tyson Ruzicka said. "Our guys keep putting up goose eggs half after half and it's just awesome. All 11 guys working. We've got something special."

Minot's defense didn't let up in the third, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs to open the second half. Its offense kept rolling as well. Beeter recorded his second touchdown of the game on a 15-yard pass to Ruzicka to stretch the lead to 24-0. Ruzicka would add a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

"Last week we got into the third quarter and we had a little bit of a lull," Hendershot said. "I felt like we fought that tonight and we kept the pedal down. Defensively we were very stout, very disciplined. Offensively we were able to move the ball in our run game and take our shots when we needed to."

The majority of Century's offensive production came on its final two drives, though they both ended short of the end zone. The Patriots drove as far as the Minot 27 on their penultimate possession, but it resulted in a turnover on downs when quarterback Michael Twardoski was sacked for the third time. Drew Nodland filled in for Twardoski on the final drive and thanks to a 48-yard burst from running back Gavin Lill -- the longest play from scrimmage for the Patriots -- set up Century deep in Minot territory. But Minot's Payton Jolliffe picked off Nodland to preserve the shutout.

"We have some super special kids," Hendershot said. "They play together and when we have 11 playing together, we're really good and I think there are moments where we've shown that so far."

Lill accounted for all but seven of the Patriots' rushing yards, compiling 94 yards on 14 carries.

The Magicians compiled 366 yards of total offense -- 250 coming on the ground. Ruzicka finished with 94 yards on 17 carries and Broderick chipped in 83 yards on 15 carries.

"They're a very good football team," Wingenbach said. "They're very balanced. That would be the word I would use and I think they ran three backs tonight and they all have speed and size."

Century's defense did force two turnovers of its own. Oliver Jensen and Jaxon Birst registered interceptions on back-to-back Beeter throws in the second quarter. Beeter completed 7 of 13 passes for 116 yards.

The Patriots travel to defending state champion Fargo Shanley on Friday.