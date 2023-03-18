The Beulah Miners capped off a 22-victory season on a high note on Saturday.

Aiden O’Brien led five double-digit scorers with 18 points as the Miners defeated Des Lacs-Burlington in the third-place game at the state Class B basketball tournament in the Bismarck Event Center.

“Our guys were excited to play today, even though this wasn’t the game they wanted to play in,” Miners coach Jeremy Brandt said. “But they were still excited to play one more game together and to go out and end the season on a win for our seniors is pretty cool. And I think it’s a good way to kick it off for our younger guys for next year.”

The Miners, who fell in overtime to Shiloh Christian in the state semifinals on Friday night, pulled away late, outscoring the Lakers 27-15 in the fourth quarter to turn a three-point deficit into a nine-point win.

“What a game of runs. They made a run in the third quarter and then we were able to come back in the fourth quarter and then sustain it,” Brandt said.

O’Brien scored 18 points to lead the way for Beulah (22-5). Tarren Larson added 15, Champ Hettich 11 and Trace Beauchamp and Braylen Schirado each had 10.

“Aiden played well tonight offensively. He struggled a little bit the first two games. They kind of keyed on Trace a little bit more today which makes sense and so Aiden stepped up,” Brandt said. “I thought Tarren really did a nice job in the fourth quarter of finishing around the rim, using some ball fakes and just finishing strong. And to me that was the big thing for us in the fourth quarter.”

Carson Yale poured in a game-high 34 points to lead Des Lacs-Burlington. Braylon Fisher added nine and Paxton Ystaas eight for the Lakers.

The win capped off a big season for the Miners, who had a big offseason makeover from the previous year.

“You look at what we lost from last year and what we graduated, it’s pretty cool what these guys have done,” Brandt said. “All the credit goes to them. They put a lot of time in and they really did have a good year.”

Thompson 72, PLBC 61

Jakob Starcevic and Drew Overby helped Thompson finish its season off on a winning note.

Starcevic, a 6-2 sophomore, connected on 12 of 19 shots from the field en route to a game-high 26 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds, blocked two shots and added a steal.

Drew Overby finished with 22 points and Thomas Schumacher nine for the Tommies (19-8).

Thompson outrebounded Powers Lake-Burke Central 43-34, with Gavin Kringstad grabbing a team-high 10 boards.

Tyson Enget posted a double double in his final game for the Ranchers (21-6). The Mr. Basketball finalist had 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Gracin Schroeder added 17 points and Luke Fraunfelter 10 for Powers Lake-Burke Central.

MPB 68, Warwick 51

Josh Moser and Rylen Wick powered Medina-Pingree-Buchanan past Warwick for seventh place.

Moser, a 5-11 senior guard, went 8–for-15 from the field, including 3 of 6 on three-pointers, and converted 10 of 12 free throws on his way to a game-high 21 points. He shared team-high honors with eight rebounds to go along with three assists.

Wick, a 6-5 junior forward, hit four three-pointers and finished with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists

Gage Magstadt, a 6-4 junior, added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who finished the season at 23-5.

MPB opened up a 20-7 lead after one quarter and led 34-20 at the half, building a 20-point lead in the second half. The Thunder outrebounded the Warriors 36-25.

Mark Fasset Jr. led the Warriors (19-9) with 17 points. Dalton Joramo and Elijah Feather Jr. each added 10.