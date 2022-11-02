Miners host Squirrels in 11-man semifinals

For the third straight week in the postseason, the Beulah Mines will be playing at home.

“It’s a little surprising, but we’ll take it,” Miners coach Jim Dooley said.

Mason Mellmer ran for three touchdowns, two of them in the fourth quarter, on Saturday to lift Beulah to a 20-14 victory over Region 4 rival Shiloh Christian in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

With Central Cass posting a 14-10 victory over No. 1-ranked, top-seeded Kindred, the Miners will be hosting the Squirrels this weekend in the semifinals.

Beulah (9-2) has won eight of its past nine games, the lone loss a 14-6 setback at Bowman County in the regular-season finale. But the Region 4 champs – the No. 4 overall seed – have advanced to the final four with wins over Minot Ryan (42-15) and the Skyhawks.

Central Cass (8-2) started 5-1, with a 22-14 loss to Oakes in Week 2. But the Squirrels have won three straight, including back-to-back road wins over Bottineau (28-16) and the Vikings.

“They’re rolling at the right time,” Dooley said. “That’s playoff football. What you did early in the season, in the regular season, it’s kind of out the window. That’s the way the playoffs are.”

The Miners and Vikings haven’t played the past couple of seasons, but Dooley has an idea of what challenge lies ahead.

“We haven’t played them since 2020,” Dooley said. “We used to play them quite a bit. They’re similar. They’re more physical than they have been in the past, they seem more committed to running the football.

“Instead of chucking the ball all over the place, they’re serious about the running game. When they got up against Bottineau, they were content to pound it.”

Senior Owen Wiersma and junior Isaac Wisnewski give the Squirrels a talented running back tandem to work with.

“They have two good backs. Their wide receivers are good with the ball in space,” Dooley said. “We’ll have to have a similar game – not let their receivers get behind us and do a good job up front.”

And the Miners will rely as usual on their ground game.

“That’s who we are,” Dooley said. “We’ll always have a few wrinkles here and there but nothing that’s a drastic change.”

The Miners have a few things to clean up after last week.

“We struggled with the passing game, struggled with penalties a lot,” Dooley said. “We had a good first drive, then had a bit of a tough time getting in sync.

“We’ve got to clean that up. We have to get out of those situations. We’re not a real good third-and-15, third-and-20 team. No one is, but with our offense, we get excited about 4 yards, not 20 or 30.”

With a win, the Miners would advance to the Dakota Bowl for the first time since they finished as the Class AA runner-up in 2020, falling 17-7 to St. Mary’s in the final. Beulah has four Dakota Bowl appearance, going back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. Beulah has two state titles – in 1989 and 2015.

“We missed out on last year, but our guys are aware of what’s at stake,” Dooley said. “We tell them it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Although I shouldn’t be talking about running. You look at me and you can tell I haven’t run in a long time. We remind them we’re almost there.

“The younger kids, it can be harder to focus, it’s tough mentally and physically at this time of the year. The older guys get it, they’ve been there before. We’re just embracing the grind a bit.”