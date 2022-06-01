Miners face defending champs in 'B' opener

The Beulah Miners are hoping to continue their postseason surge.

A big challenge awaits in the opening round of the state Class B baseball tournament on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

Beulah opened the Region 8 tournament as the No. 4 seed, opening the postseason with a 13-3 win over No. 5 Hettinger-Scranton.

In four games in Hettinger, the Miners reeled off wins over the Night Hawks, the top-seeded Hazen Bison and No. 2 seed Shiloh Christian before claiming the region title with an 11-1 win over Hazen.

That earned the Miners a return trip to the state tournament, their 10th overall and second straight after a seventh-place finish last season. Beulah is making its seventh trip to state in a span of 11 years (including the 2020 Covid year without a spring season).

Awaiting the Miners in the state tournament opener is the defending state champion.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich (17-2), which defeated LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the championship game last season, will take on Beulah (17-8) on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in the final of four quarterfinal contests.

The Cardinals opened the season with an 8-2 win over Fargo Oak Grove, then dropped a 5-2 decision to Shiloh Christian and a 4-0 contest to Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. Since starting 1-2, LEM has reeled off 16 consecutive victories, capped by a 17-9 win over Grafton in the Region 4 title game.

Junior Carter Tetrault leads LEM at the plate, hitting .538 with 31 runs scored. Marcus Kingzett, also a junior, is second on the team with a .452 average and 19 runs. Sophomore Mason Romfo is hitting .451 with a team-leading 21 RBIs.

The Cardinals, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, are averaging 9.57 runs per game and hitting .361 as a team while the pitchers have compiled a team ERA of 1.94 – led by Kingzett (0.56), Tetrault (1.33) and Jack Romfo (2.20).

The Miners head into the state tournament on a six-game winning streak. Their eight losses have all come against strong competition – splitting a pair with Region 7 runner-up Renville County along with losses to Region 8 rivals Hazen, Shiloh Christian, Heart River and Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton before going on to win a tough regional tournament.

Senior Trapper Skalsky leads Beulah with a .449 batting average and 25 runs scored and is second on the team with 18 RBIs. Sophomore Ronan Klindworth (.393) and senior Zayne Phelps (.366, 21 runs scored) are also hitting better than .360. Senior Gunnar Remboldt has a team-high 19 RBIs and senior Trey Brandt 16.

The Miners are averaging 7 runs per game and hitting .341 as a team. The pitching staff has a 3.22 ERA, led by senior Tayden Doe (1.22), Brant (1.73) and Skalsky (2.28).

In other opening-round games, No. 2 seed Thompson (17-1) takes on North Star (8-0) at 10 a.m., followed by No. 3 Central Cass (14-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (15-2) and No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (13-1) vs. Surrey (15-4).

