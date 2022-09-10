Miller, Bison roll past Aggies

FARGO (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, Hunter Luepke scored twice and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State defeated North Carolina A&T 43-3 at the Fargodome.
Miller threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis 2 1/2 minutes into the game and pulled away with a 21-point second quarter.
Miller threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luepke, and Luepke scored again after James Kacsor returned an interception to the Aggies 1. TK Marshall's 10-yard run made it 36-3 at halftime.
Dawson Weber scooped up a fumble and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown, tying a school record to make it 43-3 the in third quarter. The defense also scored in a 56-14 win over Drake last week.
The Aggies (0-2) lost two fumbles and were intercepted once. Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 127 yards.
The Bison (2-0) play at Arizona next week. North Carolina A&T (0-2) plays at Duke next week.
North Dakota State 43, North Carolina A&T 3
North Carolina A&T;3;0;0;0;--;3
North Dakota State;15;21;7;0;--;43
First quarter
NDSU: Zach Mathis 40 pass from Cam Miller (Griffin Crosa kick), 13:30.
NCAT: FG Andrew Brown 38, 9:48.
NDSU: Cole Payton 6 run (Payton run), 6:51.
Second quarter
NDSU: Hunter Luepke 15 pass from Miller (Crosa kick), 12:58.
NDSU: Luepke 1 run (Crosa kick), 11:24.
NDSU: T.K. Marhsall 10 run (Crosa kick), 3:04.
Third quarter
NDSU: Dawson Weber 79 fumble return (Crosa kick), 6:57.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
Individual statistics
RUSHING – NCAT: Bhayshul Tuten 24-127, Jalen Fowler 11-12, Wesley Graves 3-10, Charlie Dixon 3-6, Zachary Yeager 2-(minus-3), Taymon Cooke 1-(minus-13). NDSU: Cole Payton 4-41, T.K. Marshall 3-36, TaMerik Williams 2-16, Hunter Leupke 4-15, Barika Kpeenu 5-13, Jalen Bussey 3-12.
PASSING – NCAT: Jalen Fowler 10-14-0, 45 yards; Zachary Yeager 1-5-1, 5 yards. NDSU: Cam Miller 7-12-0, 102 yards; Cole Peyton 4-4-0, 22 yards; RaJa Nelson 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING – NCAT: Taymon Cooke 1-15, Wesley Graves 1-14, Zachary Leslie 2-10, Amonte Jones 2-8, Sterling Berkhalter 1-7, Laquan Veney 2-1, Bhayshul Tuten 1-(minus-1), Jamison Warren 1-(minus-4). NDSU: Zach Mathis 1-40, Hunter Luepke 2-22, Braylon Henderson 2-17, Jake Lippe 1-12, RaJa Nelson 1-11, Finn Diggins 1-8, Eli Green 1-6, D.J. Hart 1-5, Logan Hofstedt 1-3.
Records: North Carolina A&T 0-2; North Dakota State 2-0.
