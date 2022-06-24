Softball team hunts for repeat, friends in crowd

When you've been coming to the McQuades softball tournament as long as Julie Yantzer and Therese Comeau have, the weekend event becomes as much about finding old friends as it does about trying to win a softball bracket.

It's not that one takes precedence over the other, but when you're coming to a tournament over and over again for nearly 20 years, you tend to make some friends while winning those championships.

"We have friends that come up from Colorado, the Minneapolis area, South Dakota, all over the place," Yantzer said. "Yes we get to play softball, but getting to meet a lot of new people and then see them each year ranks up there with getting hardware.

"It's something we look forward to every year, it's as much about the people as it is playing. You get to meet a lot of cool people sharing this love of softball."

It's not only friends on other teams that Yantzer and others look forward to seeing either.

"Even the umpires, we're excited to see (them)," Yantzer said. "There are umpires we've played beside for so long that we're just as excited to see them as people we've played against for years. It's pretty cool."

Yantzer's team, Bismarck Moritz Sport & Marine, is also a feature in a Bismarck recreational softball league.

"During the regular season, we all have lives," Yantzer said. "We have careers, we have families. Some weeks at league the bench is a little bare, you might be only playing with 10 people. At McQuades, we get everybody there and it feels the full team is behind you."

Moritz Marine isn't only a feature in the local Bismarck Missouri Women's softball league, they've been a fixture at the top of tournament brackets at McQuades since they first formed a team.

"I've won eight or nine titles, depending on how far back you want to go," Comeau said. "But I've been playing for 20-some years. Even the second places, when we're having a year where we're rebuilding, those are good too."

"We've gotten lucky because there are folks that have come to the tournament and have never brought a trophy home," Yantzer said. "We've never taken it for granted. We could sit down and look at each year and think about what made that year sweet."

Playing in the McQuade is a bit of a family business for Yantzer.

Not only was Yantzer gearing up for her first game of the tournament Friday evening, which Moritz Marine ended up winning 17-6, Yantzer's husband was playing his own tournament opener in Mandan.

Yantzer and Comeau made it clear that they're hoping the business of playing softball at McQuades continues on with the next generation.

"My husband plays Class 'D' ball and he was over in Mandan so I'm hoping his club pulls through with a win because I have to stay here for my game," Yantzer said. "A number of players on the team have their kids on the team, and in a few years I'm hoping my daughter is on the team."

"It'd be nice if other teams also did that," Comeau said. "It keeps the softball community alive."

But before that can happen, this year's team is hunting an elusive thing at a tournament filled with as much talent as the McQuade: a repeat title.

Moritz Marine is the defending champion in the Women's Rec I bracket, and they've got a tough task ahead of them.

Joining them in this year's Women's Rec I bracket is the 2021 champion of the Women's Rec II bracket, Grand Forks -- Aatrix-Petopia.

Yantzer is ready for the boosted competition.

"Looking at the brackets, there's not a single team you dare look past," Yantzer said. "This division is competitive, and you might hit a buzz saw where a team is running incredibly hot, and you hope your team is the buzz saw, but it might not be your year either that you get to be that team. It's great competition."

While they're not ready yet to look ahead to hoisting a trophy, for whatever spot they may end up winning, the team does have a well-established tradition for their tournament wins.

The forecasted weather of wind, wind, and more wind may make this year's McQuade extra interesting.

One rule in particular that could well affect some outcomes is the home run limit each division has, which can only be increased by one home run per game with an Extra Home Run coupon purchased before the game that can be presented to the umpires.

Yantzer is interested to see how this year's tournament plays with the wind adding a few extra feet to some fly balls into the outfield.

"Every year at McQuades you can have your 100 degree tournaments and your pouring rain tournaments," Yantzer said. "Evidently this is going to be the wind tournament. You get two home runs and you can buy an extra one; use them wisely!"

With activities for McQuades starting early yesterday evening, there's plenty of action to be had at the softball diamonds around town.

Games for McQuades will be taking place in Bismarck at Clem Kelly Diamonds, Cottonwood, 16th Street, Sam McQuade Diamonds, the Scheels Complex in North Bismarck, and, of course, at Mandan Diamonds.

"It's pretty incredible what they do to choreograph this entire event, using all of these diamonds and using them as effectively as they do," Yantzer said.

