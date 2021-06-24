Softball players are back, by the thousands for McQuades

There will be more than 400 slowpitch softball teams and over 6,000 players cavorting around the Bismarck-Mandan diamonds during the McQuade Softball Tournament this weekend.
Although that won't make that the biggest of the 45 McQuade tournaments, it should be among the most welcome.
This one, you see, is unprecedented. It follows on the heels of the only one to be canceled. Coronavirus considerations knocked out the 2020 tournament, depriving the state's softball teams of their premiere event.
The field at the 2011 tournament was cut in half due to Missouri River flooding, and action has been curtailed prematurely due to rain a few times, but last year's was the first tournament to be canceled outright.
Jack Jones, who shares McQuade Tournament director's duties with Mike Wolf, said about 425 teams will take the field over the weekend before all is said and done.
All things considered, Jones says 425 teams will make for a healthy turnout.
"That's pretty good. We're down about 20 from where we normally would be, but if you put the Canadian teams, who can't get across the border, in in there we're close to where we normally would be," Jones noted.
There are 14 divisions of play scheduled this year and Jones said year-in, year-out, the same one fills first.
"The fastest division to fill is almost always the men's D. ... And now, with more diamonds at Cottonwood, we've changed it to (32-team) double elimination, so it's become even more attractive," he said. "If it's full, teams would have to play Class C and none of them want to do that."
A team could sweep to the men's Class D championship in five games. Alternatively, a team could theoretically lose its first game and battle back through the losers' bracket to win the title in 11 games.
When the 2020 tournament was canceled, Jones said the McQuade Tournament board of directors never entertained the thought of closing down the event for good.
"There was absolutely no talk about that. ... Last year it was a very difficult decision to cancel it. It was not an easy decision. There were people who were upset we did cancel it," Jones recalled.
Entries for this year's tournament were slow in coming at the start.
"We actually extended the deadline in some divisions. ... We had more teams drop out this year than I can recall. ... There are still some aftereffects of the Covid thing here. You have to expect that," Jones observed.
Jones said it's taking the rhythm of slowpitch softball, in general, to develop this year after a year in which teams played a league-only schedule with no tournaments.
"We were a little concerned. Softball is like anything else. ... They haven't made the jump to start playing on weekends yet," he noted.
Tournament action heats up at 6 p.m. Friday with games in nine classes. The men's C, Masters 35 and Masters 50 classes will be playing Friday at the Clem Kelley complex along with the women's C-D and Rec I classes.
Competition in the men's D class begins Friday at 6 p.m. in Mandan. Men's Rec III games start at 6 p.m. Friday at Cottonwood South, Mandan and Clem Kelley. Men's Rec IV action begins Friday at 6 p.m. at Cottonwood North.
The other six divisions kick things off on Saturday morning at either 7:30 or 8:40 a.m.
As might be expected, Bismarck-Mandan teams make up a big chunk of the tournament field, about 42 percent based on preliminary brackets. About 40 North Dakota communities will be represented.
Teams are coming from nine states outside North Dakota and another from Manitoba. South Dakota is well represented with over 30 teams, nine of them from Aberdeen. There are eight entrants apiece from Minnesota and Montana and five from Colorado.
"I'm sure the hotels and restaurants will be thrilled to death this weekend," Jones observed.
As of Tuesday it appeared four teams that won McQuade championships in 2019 could be returning.
Jones said Russel's Paint and Body of Longwood, Fla., the men's C champion, will return. The Williston Boys of Summer, Rec III winners in 2019, appear in the men's Rec II brackets this year. Bismarck BNC National Bank and Bismarck Bowers Excavating return in the men's Masters 35 and Masters 50 divisions, respectively.