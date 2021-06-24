Softball players are back, by the thousands for McQuades

"The fastest division to fill is almost always the men's D. ... And now, with more diamonds at Cottonwood, we've changed it to (32-team) double elimination, so it's become even more attractive," he said. "If it's full, teams would have to play Class C and none of them want to do that."

A team could sweep to the men's Class D championship in five games. Alternatively, a team could theoretically lose its first game and battle back through the losers' bracket to win the title in 11 games.

When the 2020 tournament was canceled, Jones said the McQuade Tournament board of directors never entertained the thought of closing down the event for good.

"There was absolutely no talk about that. ... Last year it was a very difficult decision to cancel it. It was not an easy decision. There were people who were upset we did cancel it," Jones recalled.

Entries for this year's tournament were slow in coming at the start.

"We actually extended the deadline in some divisions. ... We had more teams drop out this year than I can recall. ... There are still some aftereffects of the Covid thing here. You have to expect that," Jones observed.