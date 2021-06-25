Schmidt's trophies a symbol of success at McQuades, but not good for drinking beer

What advice does the maker of the 74 trophies that will be handed out at the conclusion of this weekend’s McQuade Softball Tournament have for those lucky teams that take home hardware?
Don’t drink beer from the trophy.
That word of advice is among the strangest in the 25 years Dick Townsend and his family at Dakota Awards have been supplying trophies for one of the largest slowpitch softball tournaments in the country.
This year’s trophies are neatly aligned in the showroom at Dakota Awards, waiting for Sunday afternoon when they will be taken to the Clem Kelly complex for presentation following the conclusion of the 46th annual event.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2019 tournament field included 464 teams and raised $146,000 for charity.
More than 400 teams will play in the tournament, which began on Friday throughout Bismarck and Mandan and will conclude with championship games on Sunday.
Townsend said it’s not unusual for trophies to be returned for repair after being dropped or damaged in some way. But one particular return got his attention. Apparently, the winning team removed the player atop the trophy and filled the cup with beer – a la the Stanley Cup – in an attempt to take a celebratory drink.
The cup didn’t hold the beer and it had to be replaced, as did the base.
The moral, Townsend said, is “beer doesn’t work well in these cups.”
But beer is a big part of the three-day festivities sponsored by McQuade Distributing. Teams from around the country have considered the tournament a highlight of their summer for nearly half a century. In North Dakota, it’s bigger than any state tournament.
It’s also an annual event for the Townsend family and trophy builder Doug Schmidt since Dakota Awards got the bid a quarter-century ago. They got involved, in part, because it is a charity tournament.
“We got a chance to bid on it and we won it because we wanted it, because it’s cool,” Townsend said. “And it’s for charity.”
Townsend said Dakota Awards got its start as a form of charity, making trophies for BMX riders.
“We were putting these trophies together for BMX racing on our kitchen table,” Townsend said. “Folks were asking if they could get basketball and could they get this. Anytime there is something for a kids’ group sporting event that doesn’t have money, or not a lot, we try to do what we can for them because that’s how we got started.”
Townsend turns most of the trophy build over to Schmidt and has for many years.
“The last seven to 10 years we’ve had one guy do it and he’s a ballplayer and a coach himself,” Townsend said of Schmidt. “He does it all.”
Schmidt said it takes between “45 and 55 hours” to assemble all of the trophies.
“It’s natural. Everything is pretty simple,” Schmidt said. “I put the cup on first and then the batter.”
With that assembly complete, all that’s left is adding it to the base.
“We got down to crunch time this year,” Townsend explained. “There’s only one bat company for the columns and their warehouse burned down. But we had the bases from last year. Doug had all the tops done and we were just waiting on the bat columns to come in. But we’ve never missed a deadline.”
If you get a trophy on Sunday, hoist it high but drink from the red Solo cups.