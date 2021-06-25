Schmidt's trophies a symbol of success at McQuades, but not good for drinking beer

The cup didn’t hold the beer and it had to be replaced, as did the base.

The moral, Townsend said, is “beer doesn’t work well in these cups.”

But beer is a big part of the three-day festivities sponsored by McQuade Distributing. Teams from around the country have considered the tournament a highlight of their summer for nearly half a century. In North Dakota, it’s bigger than any state tournament.

It’s also an annual event for the Townsend family and trophy builder Doug Schmidt since Dakota Awards got the bid a quarter-century ago. They got involved, in part, because it is a charity tournament.

“We got a chance to bid on it and we won it because we wanted it, because it’s cool,” Townsend said. “And it’s for charity.”

Townsend said Dakota Awards got its start as a form of charity, making trophies for BMX riders.

“We were putting these trophies together for BMX racing on our kitchen table,” Townsend said. “Folks were asking if they could get basketball and could they get this. Anytime there is something for a kids’ group sporting event that doesn’t have money, or not a lot, we try to do what we can for them because that’s how we got started.”