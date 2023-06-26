It wasn't as filled with softball as teams would have liked, but another McQuades tournament weekend has come and gone.

After rain washed out much of the action Saturday, Sunday was as bright and sunny as could be. The Bismarck and Mandan Parks and Recs crews earned their keep by making the waterlogged fields playable.

At the end of it all Sunday, 15 champions were crowned. Some as local as your regular Thursday night team in Bismarck, some from as far as the Twin Cities or beyond, but all glad to be back on the diamond.

"We come to play and it doesn't matter who we play," Donny Robinette, head coach of the Men's Class D Champion St. Paul, Minnesota Silverbacks, said. "It's fun to play in big tournament, it's a great tournament with lots of teams, the competition is good, and it's a good time.

"McQuades is run very well, they did what they had to yesterday. They definitely couldn't have played yesterday with how it was, and then today was beautiful."

In the Women's Rec II division, it was the local talent battling it out for a title.

Bismarck Women's softball Capital Division foes Bismarck Send It 24-7/Cornhole/Capital Trophy met the Bismarck Robinson Farms team in the title game, and it was Send It which emerged victorious.

A team filled with mothers and daughters, sisters and whatever other family connection you could ask for, Send It beat Robinson Farms 15-8 for the squad's first title in more than a decade.

"For some of us, this is the third time we've won this tournament, but it's been a long time, I think since 2006," Send It coach Becky Lemar said. "A lot of our team is mother-daughter, which makes today extra special, because we want some of the younger girls out playing softball.

"This is our regular Thursday night league team, and the whole point was to keep the girls interested in playing."

With an early-start game Saturday allowing them to need just one card draw victory to advance into the quarterfinals, Send It got just that.

Clem Kelly's fields were returned to pristine condition and ready for action, and Send It had both their offense and defense working Sunday.

"The grounds crew did a great job on the fields," Lemar said. "I didn't expect them to look as good as they did, so shoutout to them. Most teams don't make it to Sunday, regardless if they play it out or not, so it was a blessing to play today."

They earned a 17-0 blowout in the quarterfinals over Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade, then advanced to the finals with a 14-4 victory over Minot Aflac-Gustofson Septic.

"A good majority of our girls were playing their first year, so we didn't know how competitive we'd be because there's a difference between high school softball and slow-pitch," Lemar said. "But most teams and leagues in Bismarck are competitive, so it's always a good night out just to play softball.

"The game is universal and you get to see teams you don't play in league, you make great friends after a long time of playing."

Send It caught a break before the heavy rain hit on Saturday.

"We happened to be lucky as one of the only teams to play their morning game yesterday," Lemar said. "We played that game, then it was a card draw for one game, and we happened to be a little luckier at cards. Then today it was have fun, hit the ball and see what happens.

"We'll celebrate this one for sure."

On the Men's D side of Clem Kelly, the St. Paul, Minnesota Silverbacks were among the busiest teams in the field.

"We heard about McQuades from other teams that have played here," Robinette said. "We started the Silverback team a few years ago in the upper bracket, and that team folded, so we put together a 'D' team. We were in the championship a few years ago and lost that one."

Playing one game early Saturday before the rain arrived, the Silverbacks sent in their ringers to win a pair of card draws and stay in the winner's bracket.

"Yesterday was a lot of fun, we sent our two ladies that do our book to do our draws," Robinette said. "They won king-6 and 10-9, so that's what we had. Either way, we would have had to play a lot of games."

Their opponents in the final, Huron, South Dakota's Harves Plumbing, were awfully familiar to the Silverbacks. Harves Plumbing knocked the Silverbacks out of the winner's bracket in the quarterfinals with a 10-3 defeat.

That was the first of six games played by the Silverbacks Sunday, as they beat West Fargo AJ Construction 21-11 in their first consolation game, edged out a consolation quarterfinal win 20-19 over Mandan 7 Seas, and blew out Bismarck's Inge's Pub in the consolation championship 25-10 to earn a rematch with Harves Plumbing.

"Today was busy with six games, but it was a fun tournament," Robinette said. "(Harves) has a good team, they beat us our first game, and then all the other teams we played were fun teams. We had a lot of banged-up guys, some pulled hammies, some dehydration, but we got through it. Definitely took advantage of the pinch-runner."

Harves and the Silverbacks played a highly entertaining first championship game. The Silverbacks' home-run power prevailed, giving them just enough cushion to survive a 16-14 squeaker in seven.

"You only have to win by one," Robinette laughed. "You gotta beat them all, so it doesn't really matter who we play."

In the winner-take-all second championship game, the Silverbacks offense got going quickly and squelched any hope of Harves Plumbing making a comeback, burying their rivals 17-2 in a four-inning run-rule victory.

"This one felt great," Robinette said. "We're a first-year team, but our third year up here, we have a lot of good, young guys and it was a lot of fun."

CHAMPIONS ABOUND

Elsewhere in the Bismarck-Mandan area, there were plenty of titles to be claimed.

The Bozeman, Montana Renegades emerged from the Women's C/D division with a 17-8 win over the Winner, South Dakota All-Stars.

An all-South Dakota battle was the result in Women's Rec I, with Watertown's Reilly Repair downing Rapid City's Hit or Miss in the second championship game, 19-6.

Rounding out the women's divisions, Bismarck TransTrash beat the Watford City Try Hards 8-6 in Women's Rec III. Also, Pierre, South Dakota's Suck Less Try Harder dominated Minot's Am Fam Insurance-In Depth Construction 12-1 in Women's Rec IV.

South Dakota continued a hot run in titles on the men's side as Watertown's DFC beat Bismarck Caves-3Be Meats 13-7 in Men's Rec I.

Fargo's OK Tires-Blushed nipped Bismarck Team Prime 11-10 in the title match at Men's Rec II. In Men's Rec III, Bismarck's Budweiser with The Pounders beat West Fargo Superior Electric 8-6.

The Men's Masters 35+ division was an all-Fargo final. Team Without a Title's name lost all meaning thanks to a 22-0 laugher over Round Up Saloon.

In the Men's Masters 50+ and 60+ divisions, Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue beat Minot Coors Light Broadway Beer Bremer Bank 8-7, and Bowers Excavating Red won the card draw for the title in the 60+ division.