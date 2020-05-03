McQuade softball tournament will be all or nothing, event remains on as planned

There also are other issues to consider, even if orders here have been relaxed.

“The biggest issue we have from logistics standpoint is we get a lot of umpires from out of state,” McQuade Ely explained. “If their states are hotspots at that time or they can’t travel or don’t feel comfortable traveling, we don’t want to run a half tournament if we can’t get umpires in.”

McQuade Ely said she’ll have a clearer picture of where the tournament stands the second week of May. USA Softball is meeting on May 11 and the McQuade Tournament board has a meeting May 12 to consider what actions USA softball will have taken. Local associations will also be making decisions regarding summer leagues.

“We’ll decide on a game plan May 12 based on the information we have at that time,” McQuade Ely said. “So many people are hoping we have it, but it’s just so conflicting. Our latest decision date is June 1. It will be made sometime between May 12 and June 1.”

The McQuade Tournament is the highlight of summer softball for many teams. Sam McQuade Sr. started the tournament with 103 teams in 1976. It surpassed 400 teams in 1985 and has been below that number just seven times since – never lower than 378 and up to as many as 472 in 2010. The one exception was for another issue out of anyone’s control.