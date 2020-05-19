McQuade softball tournament canceled

Organizers were anticipating a memorable 45th annual Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament and on Tuesday they got exactly that but for the wrong reason.
Officials announced the tournament’s cancellation, ending weeks of planning- and hoping -- that the massive undertaking would be possible under COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. The tournament was scheduled for June 26-28 in Bismarck.
In the end, organizers realized they could not guarantee the health and safety of players, fans and workers under the stringent guidelines in place here and in other states to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Tournament co-director Mike Wolf said he lost 25 umpires from Nebraska alone and several from other states that have mandatory 14-day quarantines in place for anyone returning from out of state.
“They were thinking safety, too,” Wolf said. “They said they didn’t want to bring anything here or take anything back when they go home.
“It boiled down to safety considerations for people. When you consider we have a lot of face-to-face and hand-to-hand contact with volunteers, there’s just a lot of personal interaction and we want to protect them.”
The McQuade tournament started with 103 teams in 1976 and surpassed 400 teams in 1985 and has been below that number just seven times since -- never lower than 378 and up to as many as 472 in 2010. Missouri River flooding in 2011 caused the McQuade to drop to 227 teams, who played while flood fighting was ongoing in Bismarck and Mandan.
The issue of social distancing thousands of fans was another issue.
“You can stay socially distanced on the field, it’s the massive amount of fans that would be coming through the ballparks,” Wolf said. “We figure close to 20,000 walk though Clem Kelley on the weekend. On Friday night there are 5,000 to 7,000 people there. It wouldn’t have been different this year. We just didn’t know how you could control that.”
Wolf said the gate is the largest source of revenue. The decision does more than sideline thousands of players and fans, it also affects various charities around the area. Last year’s tournament raised $147,000, according to Wolf.
He hopes some money can still be generated for those charities.
“We’re going to continue planning and our board is going to meeting here to look at ways that we can still generate money,” Wolf said. “Just because we canceled the tournament doesn’t mean we’re going to walk away from our charities. Hopefully we’ll find the softball community still be supportive of the tournament to give back to our core charities.”
McQuade Softball Board secretary/treasurer Shannon McQuade-Ely, whose grandfather founded the tournament, said in a statement: “It breaks my heart to cancel the tournament entirely for the first time since 1976, but after guidance from the state, health officials and local softball associations, this was really the only decision we could make. This is more than a simple softball tournament, it takes a lot of people to run it and to serve the main mission, which is raising money for local charities. Without the gate of thousands of fans and spectators, we cannot serve our mission. Without the out-of-state help from teams, umpires and volunteers, this tournament cannot happen. We needed to take everyone’s health and safety into account and do our part to ensure that this pandemic slows going into fall.”
Wolf said most calls he is receiving have been supportive, but there are some upset teams.
The 2021 tournament will be played June 25-27.
