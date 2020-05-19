McQuade softball tournament canceled

The issue of social distancing thousands of fans was another issue.

“You can stay socially distanced on the field, it’s the massive amount of fans that would be coming through the ballparks,” Wolf said. “We figure close to 20,000 walk though Clem Kelley on the weekend. On Friday night there are 5,000 to 7,000 people there. It wouldn’t have been different this year. We just didn’t know how you could control that.”

Wolf said the gate is the largest source of revenue. The decision does more than sideline thousands of players and fans, it also affects various charities around the area. Last year’s tournament raised $147,000, according to Wolf.

He hopes some money can still be generated for those charities.

“We’re going to continue planning and our board is going to meeting here to look at ways that we can still generate money,” Wolf said. “Just because we canceled the tournament doesn’t mean we’re going to walk away from our charities. Hopefully we’ll find the softball community still be supportive of the tournament to give back to our core charities.”