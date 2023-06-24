MCQUADES DRAWING CARDS

After the weather cleared up enough for a number of games in the McQuades softball tournament to be played Friday evening, there was no such luck Saturday morning.

With one round of games in the books, the 8:40 a.m. games of the day were underway when continued rain in the Bismarck-Mandan area forced a halt to the proceedings.

It was announced on the McQuades tournament page that the amount of rain and time it would take to make fields playable again would keep any more games from being played Saturday, with a further decision being made to draw cards to determine the results of all Saturday games, including those underway when the delay this morning was announced.

Sunday games in the tournament are still, for the moment, on as scheduled, with the results of the card draws being the way the schedule for those games will be determined.

Also according to the McQuades Facebook page, any coin flips previously performed during the pause to determine results of a game will be respected as the outcome as if the team who had won that coin flip had won the card draw.