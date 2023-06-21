The McQuade softball tournament takes thousands of hours to prepare for.

From arranging volunteers, to setting up the tournament schedule, and ensuring umpires are on hand to call games, it's a major undertaking.

Mike Wolff, co-tournament director and umpire-in-chief, has lessened the load for all umps since assuming his responsibilities.

"When I started, we were getting through the tournament with maybe around 80 umpires," Wolff said. "Now we're getting closer to 120 umps, which means that they don't have to cover as many games, which is important when we have close to 700 game slots."

Down slightly in numbers -- Wolff said 412 teams are scheduled to play across 15 brackets this weekend -- there's still plenty of enthusiasm for the charity tournament's 48th edition.

"We're actually down a little from North Dakota teams this year," Wolff said. "If we had a few more of those local teams play, we'd probably have stayed flat or even had a few more teams than last year. Still, a 412-team tournament is a big undertaking, but despite the COVID year, we've been up over 400 teams for a few years now, and we're prepared to put together a tournament of that size."

Teams can and do change names from year to year, so knowing how many returning champions there are isn't easy to guess.

Despite the name changes, 12 of last year's 15 champions are set to return, including several moving up a level.

"We advertise for a specific number of teams for each division, and depending on the year and classification, one division may fill up a little faster," Wolff said. "If a team can't get into a division before it fills up, they can bump up a class because they obviously don't want to miss out on playing at McQuades."

Last year's title-winning newcomer in the Men's Rec III Budweiser division, Isla Sabertooth-Below Zero South from Guam, is one of those teams.

This year they're Below Zero-Isla Sabertooth North, and playing up at Men's Rec II, but continuing their tradition of being one of the most distant teams to make their way to Bismarck and Mandan.

"They had such a great time last year that they're back again," Wolff said. "Players played previously at McQuades and there was enough interest for them to come last year, and they had such a great time that they're back again."

Teams could be greeted with a wet weekend, if the forecast holds. Wolff said they're ready for anything.

"We work closely with the Parks and Recs teams in Bismarck and Mandan to make sure the fields are in good shape," Wolff said. "They're out there with rakes and Diamond Dust in the rain delays, they do a great job of helping with the fields. We depend a lot on their expertise."

Expertise in field prep is one thing, when and where it may need to be deployed is another. Wolff said the tournament's Facebook page is updated regularly with weather news.

"A few years ago, we had a rainy Saturday where the day started rainy, so we had to get the teams back to the diamonds (when they were ready) at a specific time," Wolff said. "We didn't have a single team not show up when they were scheduled to be here. Social media's the best way to connect with that many teams these days."

Wolff said they have plans in place to deal with wet weather, as needed.

"Weather is always in the back of your mind, but for now, there are other things for us to worry about," Wolff said. "We'll deal with weather issues as they arise. It's really a thing you deal with on an hour-by-hour basis, because you can sometimes not know what's going to happen until you wake up Saturday morning and it's raining, and then we have to plan around how long it's going to rain and how much water the fields can hold."

The tournament is never short on manpower.

"We couldn't do the tournament without our volunteer groups," Wolff said. "Without them it's impossible for us to do the tournament, and it's really a win-win because a lot of those groups are the ones that receive the proceeds of the tournament, and they're happy to do it."

Plenty of work goes into the tournament that typically goes unnoticed.

"Groups get up at 5 a.m. from Saturday to Monday to help clear up the garbage so that when teams are getting there for the opening games in the morning, it looks like nobody's been there the day before," Wolff said. "Our volunteer groups do a great job with that and making sure that when the local softball teams get out there on Monday after the tournament, it's all cleaned up."

This year's schedule starts on Friday.

The USA Patriots softball team, an exhibition squad made up of disabled military members, will be playing a game out at the state penitentiary. Several facilities will be used, including fields in Mandan, the Clem Kelly Complex, Sam McQuade Diamonds, Scheels Complex (adjacent to Pebble Creek Golf Course), Cottonwood Fields, and the 16th Street Diamonds.

"The relationship we've built out there with the guys at the state pen, they've got a league out there and they're happy to play in McQuades," Wolff said. "We have our cancer awareness day on Saturday, and then on Sunday we have our Special Olympics game between athletes from Bismarck and Mandan, and it's been great to see that grow over the last five or six years."

The first tournament games are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. Friday.

"This week is the busiest time in preparing for the tournament," Wolff said. "There's a lot of excitement around town with people talking about the tournament, so it's good to be back and having people talk about McQuades again."