Berry used athletics, Air Force to find better future

Anthony Berry’s journey around the world to the 47th annual Sam McQuade Sr. Softball Tournament this weekend in Bismarck-Mandan started near the intersection of 79th Street and Racine Avenue in the Auburn Gresham community in south Chicago.

The area has experienced 70 shootings, including 23 killings – second-most of any community in Chicagoland – in 2022. Good kids get lost there, and Berry said he was a good kid hoping to use athletics to escape the troubled area.

However, lacking the family finances to pay for college after receiving several partial scholarships, Berry did the next-best thing and took the military option to escape the neighborhood.

“I was 17 when I joined the military,” Berry said. “It’s kind of morbid, but the reason I joined the military was to live to be 21. I was a good kid, an athlete. I wrestled my whole life. I got scholarships to several different schools but I lived in the projects and my family couldn’t afford anything for me.

"I was hoping for full rides but only got full room and board and couldn’t hold a job but had to dedicate myself to the sport full-time. It was out of reach for my mom and stepfather, so I decided on the military route.”

A coin flip led him to the Air Force, in which he has served for 11 years. The Permanent Change of Stations (PCS) landed him for a time at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., and most recently in Yigo, Guam.

Berry arrived in Bismarck from Guam Tuesday -- jet lag is a real drag when you fly 13 time zones back in time -- and will join others coming into town from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Chicago, Idaho, California, Texas, South Dakota and Ohio.

Most, but not all of the players are military. They come from a pool of 400 players that are tied to Berry, his boyhood friends and his brother, all of whom joined the Air Force in succession and establish Below Zero teams wherever they are stationed. When they leave for a new PCS, they establish a new team and leave the old one in the hands of a player remaining in their former post.

“Athletics is my passion and it’s real dangerous in Chicago, even worse now than when I joined (the military) in 2011,” Berry said. “This team kept me on the right track, kept my mind occupied and kept me busy. Winning helps a lot. Everyone is driven to go higher and higher.”

Berry said the Below Zero umbrella includes seven different sports, but softball is the biggie; basketball is next; then dodgeball. This weekend, the focus is on softball.

Berry’s primary team, Chicago, Ill.,/Yigo, Guam Isla Sabertooth/Below Zero North, opens Rec II play Saturday at 9:50 a.m. against Aberdeen, S.D. Assurance/B Dubs at Cottonwood South 9. His other team, Chicago, Ill.,/Yigo, Guam Isla Sabertooth/Below Zero South, is in Rec III after Berry was forced to replace half the original roster for the tournament. It will take on Mandan Bowers Excavating Saturday at 11 a.m. on Cottonwood North 5.

Roster juggling at the last minute is hard enough, but just getting here was a logistics nightmare nearly a decade in the making.

“In South Dakota (when he was stationed at Ellsworth), the McQuade was a pretty big deal when teams would travel from there to the McQuade,” Berry said. “Because of our military obligations, we’ve never been able to be on the same page to get out there. It took about eight years to be able to do this. If I’m going to make this happen, I’m not going to bring one of the teams, I’m going to combine the best of the teams we have and take this thing on. The logistics was crazy.”

Berry said both teams were originally entered in Rec II because they are basically the biggest unknowns in the tournament and people don’t know who they are.

“We’ll play and see what we can do,” Berry said. “Once players started going down on the south team, that wiped out the best players on the team. I contacted Jack Jones to move the team down and they went to Rec III.”

More than 400 teams are again registered for the tournament, which begins today and runs through diamonds all around Bismarck and Mandan. After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020, the tournament returned last year with 418 teams. It drew 464 in 2019, just under the record of 472 in 2010. It started with 103 teams in 1976.

