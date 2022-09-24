 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mavericks hold off Marauders

MANKATO, Minn. – Jacob Daulton intercepted a third-down pass in the end zone as Minnesota State-Mankato held on for a 31-28 victory over the University of Mary on Saturday.

The Marauders got off to a strong start, fell behind in the second half and rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter. But the No. 23-ranked Mavericks came up with the game’s final touchdown and a goal-line stop in the final seconds to hang on for a Northern Sun Conference victory.

Logan Nelson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Bodine in the first quarter and Gabe Levy’s 9-yard run made it 14-0 Marauders early in the second quarter.

The Mavericks battled back to tie it at the half on short touchdown runs by Camden Dean and Shen Butler Lawson Jr.

Dean threw a 32-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Emanuel and Damian Chowaniec booted a 34-yard field goal with 6:11 left in the third to give Mankato a 10-point lead,

People are also reading…

Danny Kittner connected with Collin Gapen on a 5-yard TD pass in the final minute of the third quarter to pull the Marauders within a field goal, and Dave Small Jr.’s 21-yard touchdown run gave U-Mary a 28-24 lead with 13:31 remaining.

Mankato regained the lead as Butler Lawson Jr. scored his second TD of the game from 6 yards out, making it 31-28 with 1:57 left.

The Marauders marched 74 yards in 10 plays, getting to the MSUM 1-yard line before Jesse Forknell’s third-down pass was tipped and intercepted with 6 seconds left. Forknell entered the game after Logan Nelson was injured on the first play of the drive.

All four of U-Mary’s losses this season have been by a single possession.

U-Mary put up season-best totals of 31 first downs and 506 yards total offense against a tough Mankato defense.

Kittner went over the 100-yard mark receiving for the third time in four games, catching 14 passes for 161 yards. He also threw for a touchdown. Nelson completed 23 of 35 passes for 271 yards, one TD and one interception. Small Jr. led the Marauders with 87 yards rushing and one score on 19 carries.

U-Mary hosts Northern State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Minnesota State-Mankato 31, U-Mary 28

U-Mary;7;7;7;7;--;28

Minnesota State-Mankato;0;14;10;7;--;31

First quarter

UM: Luke Bodine 15 pass from Logan Nelson (Kevin Powell kick), 12:24.

Second quarter

UM: Gabe Levy 9 run (Powell kick), 13:20.

MSUM: Camden Dean 4 run (Damian Chowaniec kick), 11:02.

MSUM: Shen Butler Lawson Jr. 6 run (Chowaniec kick)

Third quarter

MSUM: Isaiah Emanuel 32 pass from Camden (Chowaniec kick), 13:07.

MSUM: FG Chowaniec 34, 6:11.

UM: Collin Gapen 5 pass from Danny Kittner (Powell kick), 0:57.

Fourth quarter

UM: Dave Small Jr. 21 run (Powell kick), 13:31.

MSUM: Butler Lawson Jr. 6 run (Chowaniec kick), 1:57.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – UM: Dave Small Jr. 19-87, Gabe Levy 5-61, Logan Nelson 12-28, Jesse Forknell 2-16. MSUM: Shen Butler Lawson Jr. 19-116, Christian Vasser 10-31, Colin Kadolph 2-19, Nyles Williams 1-6, Camden Dean 5-(minus-12).

PASSING – UM: Logan Nelson 23-35-0, 271 yards; Jesse Forknell 2-6-1, 41 yards; Danny Kittner 1-2-0, 5 yards. MSUM: Camden Dean 15-23-1, 227 yards.

RECEIVING – UM: Danny Kittner 14-161, Collin Gapen 6-54, Riley Potthast 2-39, Traivon Dyson 1-33, Luke Bodine 2-24, Dave Small Jr. 1-6. MSUM: Isaiah Emanuel 4-67, Jalen Sample 4-61, Nyles Williams 4-54, Shen Butler Lawson Jr. 1-18, Tony Anger 1-15, Eric Grant 1-12.

Records: U-Mary 0-4; Minnesota State-Mankato 3-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News