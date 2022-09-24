Mavericks hold off Marauders

MANKATO, Minn. – Jacob Daulton intercepted a third-down pass in the end zone as Minnesota State-Mankato held on for a 31-28 victory over the University of Mary on Saturday.

The Marauders got off to a strong start, fell behind in the second half and rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter. But the No. 23-ranked Mavericks came up with the game’s final touchdown and a goal-line stop in the final seconds to hang on for a Northern Sun Conference victory.

Logan Nelson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Bodine in the first quarter and Gabe Levy’s 9-yard run made it 14-0 Marauders early in the second quarter.

The Mavericks battled back to tie it at the half on short touchdown runs by Camden Dean and Shen Butler Lawson Jr.

Dean threw a 32-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Emanuel and Damian Chowaniec booted a 34-yard field goal with 6:11 left in the third to give Mankato a 10-point lead,

Danny Kittner connected with Collin Gapen on a 5-yard TD pass in the final minute of the third quarter to pull the Marauders within a field goal, and Dave Small Jr.’s 21-yard touchdown run gave U-Mary a 28-24 lead with 13:31 remaining.

Mankato regained the lead as Butler Lawson Jr. scored his second TD of the game from 6 yards out, making it 31-28 with 1:57 left.

The Marauders marched 74 yards in 10 plays, getting to the MSUM 1-yard line before Jesse Forknell’s third-down pass was tipped and intercepted with 6 seconds left. Forknell entered the game after Logan Nelson was injured on the first play of the drive.

All four of U-Mary’s losses this season have been by a single possession.

U-Mary put up season-best totals of 31 first downs and 506 yards total offense against a tough Mankato defense.

Kittner went over the 100-yard mark receiving for the third time in four games, catching 14 passes for 161 yards. He also threw for a touchdown. Nelson completed 23 of 35 passes for 271 yards, one TD and one interception. Small Jr. led the Marauders with 87 yards rushing and one score on 19 carries.

U-Mary hosts Northern State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.