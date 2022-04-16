Mary extends winning streak to six

The University of Mary's baseball field is buried under snow, along with much of the rest of the Bismarck area.

That hasn't stopped the Marauders, as they earned a three-game sweep over Minnesota-Duluth down in Nebraska to push closer to the .500 mark.

"We've been waiting for it to come together with the team meshing and gelling," Mary baseball coach Tanner Spencer said. "You're starting to see three facets playing together."

U-Mary had taken the lone game of the three-gamer on Friday with a 7-3 mark to extend their winning streak, which started with a 13-4 win over Upper Iowa last Sunday, to four games.

That mark moved up to six with the doubleheader sweep Saturday, with U-Mary winning the seven-inning game 6-3 and the nine-inning game 6-5.

"We don't quite feel we're at the level we can be," Spencer said. "It's nice to see things go our way, that's for sure."

Austin Wagner had a whale of a start in game one. He went five and two-thirds, allowing six hits, all three of the Bulldogs' runs (though only two were earned), and walked one while striking out 15 to earn the win.

The fifteen strikeouts breaks the old U-Mary single-game strikeout record of 14, set by Mike Gustavsson back in 1999.

"It's what we expect from him," Spencer said. "He gave us a chance to be competitive and he's a true front-line starter in the conference."

Gabe Ridenour mopped up the final inning and a third, earning his second save of the season.

Noah Hull was Mary's leading man offensively, going 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a two-run single.

"(Hull) had two big games in Sioux Falls, and he had a big game today," Spencer said. "He's a good offensive player and it's coming around for him."

All six Mary runs were logged on Minnesota-Duluth starter Ben Shepard's line, as he went four and two-thirds while allowing seven hits, a walk and striking out only two.

"It's a point of emphasis for us, to score early," Spencer said. "The top of the order was a catalyst and it made it easier and we got to play with the lead."

Game two, the nine-inning affair, was a tale of two halves of the game.

Mary scored six unanswered runs through the first four innings. Derek Shoen hit his 12th home run of the season, which tied the school record (Steve Laasko, 12 in 1998) for home runs in a season, Ethan Baptie hit a sac fly, Polson doubled in a pair and Calvin James finished Mary's scoring with an RBI single.

"Nice to see some record-breaking days," Spencer said. "It's cool to see guys who deserve it make things happen, and he's worked hard to turn into the player he is."

While U-Mary's offense slowed to a stop, thanks in part to four scoreless innings from Minnesota-Duluth pitchers Eli Drexler and Mason Thiel in relief of starter Chad Fox, the Bulldogs got going.

A sixth-inning RBI single by Alex Wattermann got the Bulldogs on the board, and Brodie Paulson made it 6-2 with an eighth-inning home run.

That's when things got interesting. Two quick outs put the Bulldogs up against the wall, before a walk, single, and back-to-back doubles suddenly made it 6-5 with the tying run standing on second.

Shaye McTavish, who had relieved Mary starter Parker Wakelyn (six innnings, five hits, one run, four walks, three strikeouts), was yanked for Mark Schommer after the single.

Schommer gave up the doubles, but buckled down just in time, striking out Wattermann to end the comeback.

"We talk all the time about how hard it is to sweep at this level, and that kind of proved it," Spencer said. "We didn't want (Paulson) to get up because he had been effective, and he came up and hit a double.

"We've got to finish teams right, and we were making it more difficult on ourselves. Not ideal, but we came away with a nine-inning win."

