Marquee QBs, offenses square off in the snow in Bemidji

The two best quarterbacks in the Northern Sun will be on the same snowy field today.

Craig Bagnell, University of Mary head coach, knows both well.

Bagnell helped recruit Brandon Alt to Bemidji State when he was offensive coordinator for the Beavers. U-Mary quarterback Logan Nelson has turned in a banner season under Bagnell, setting several school records, while averaging 326.7 yards per game with 35 touchdowns.

"Logan and Brandon are both really good," Bagnell said. "They've played at a really high level this season."

Question is, will they get to show it off?

The weather will be a factor for today's 1 p.m. kickoff. Snow is expected, with temps falling short of 30 degrees.

"It's mid-November in northern Minnesota," Bagnell said. "We have to be ready for anything."

The Marauders arrived in Bemidji with little travel trouble on Friday. The wind isn't expected to be too bad today, but throwing it more than 40 times, like both teams like to do, could be difficult.

"You need to have a plan for the weather. You need to be flexible," Bagnell said. "Bemidji will be prepared. We're prepared. We expect to play well regardless of the weather."

Both teams have plenty at stake.

A win and Bemidji is headed for the NCAA Division II playoffs. For the Marauders, a victory in their season finale would be their fifth win, which would match their best mark since 2014.

"We've had a good week of practice. Our guys are excited to play," Bagnell said. "Bemidji is very good. They have a great program, great players. It should be a really good football game."

Nelson and Alt have combined for 73 touchdowns. The main statistical difference is turnovers. Nelson has thrown just six interceptions. Alt 14.

"If we get opportunities for turnovers, we need to take advantage of it," Bagnell said.

Limiting big plays — the Beavers average nearly 470 yards of offense — is a priority.

"We need to do a really good job keeping them in front of us," Bagnell said. "They play at a really high tempo at times. We can't let them dictate things."

Defensively, the Beavers blitz frequently, although pressure has not fazed the Marauders much. Through 10 games, they average 451 yards and 34.2 points per game.

"Logan's going to get a lot of different pictures," Bagnell said of the U-Mary quarterback. "He's prepared well. He's confident."

The Beavers have 26 sacks, fourth-most in the Northern Sun, and 12 interceptions. Their secondary gets the ultimate test today in the Maruaders' record-breaking receiving duo of Danny Kittner and Luke Little.

Kittner leads all levels of NCAA football in catches (109), receiving yards (1,332) and all-purpose yardage (1,899). Little's 18 TDs also are the most of any player in college football.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.