Marauders sweep top Northern Sun women's track and field awards

"Are we in the conversation? We’re ranked 8th, so on paper, you could see a scenario, but it would take a perfect weekend," he said. "When we finished fourth in indoor (2018), we were ranked ninth. It's just really, really hard. We're not going to put undue pressure on ourselves. We're going to prepare as well as we possibly can and do our best. The results will be the outcome of our effort and we'll live with that knowing the tremendous amount of work our kids have put in to get to where they are now."