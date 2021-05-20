Marauders sweep top Northern Sun women's track and field awards

Atop the Northern Sun website on Thursday were the award winners in track and field.
The page had a decidedly orange and blue hue.
Dennis Newell was named NSIC Coach of the Year. Ida Narbuvoll was named NSIC Track Athlete of the Year. D'Andra Morris was named NSIC Field Athlete of the Year -- a clean sweep of the top awards for the University of Mary.
It did stand to reason. The Marauders won eight events and piled up 174 points en route to the Northern Sun title, their third in a row and 10th in the last 14 years, last weekend in Duluth, Minnesota.
"It's a credit to the village because it does take a village," said Newell, who has earned 11 total coach of the year awards in his tenure, including cross country and indoor track. "Our administration, our compliance, athletic training, the assistant coaches and of course our student-athletes, who put in a tremendous amount of work ... so many people have a hand in this."
Sweeping the top awards in any sport in any conference is an uncommon occurrence. Doing so in a stacked league with the likes of Minnesota State-Mankato and Augustana is undeniably a significant achievement.
"In one sense, it's not something you see a lot, but you look at Mankato indoor (season) and they had coach of the year, assistant (coach) of the year and newcomer of the year," Newell said. "Certainly, this is a neat thing for our program. Ida and D'Andra are very deserving, no question. When you have a meet like we did, these things tend to follow suit."
Narbuvoll, a seven-time All-American between cross country and track, scored 30 points at the NSIC meet. The senior from Norway won the 1,500-meter run, 3,000 and 5,000.
"When you have great talent and unbelievable work ethic and determination, then you have the type of career Ida has had," Newell said. "We've been fortunate to have a lot of great athletes here and she certainly ranks up there with the best."
Morris piled up 21 points, highlighted by a conference title in the triple jump. The senior from Kingston, Jamaica, was also third in the long jump and fourth in the high jump.
"D'Andra loves the big moments, the big environments," Newell said. "That's when she's at her best."
Narbuvoll, Morris and five of their teammates -- Chriss-Ann Thomas, Elizabeth Acheson, Taylor Hestekin, Tereza Bolibruch and Lexus Lovan -- will leave on Tuesday for the NCAA Division II national championships at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan. The Marauders are ranked eighth in the latest D-II poll.
Newell was pleased to see his team bounce back with a strong outdoor season, following a disappointing by their standards (3rd) indoor conference meet.
"Mankato handed it to us by 50 points. Augie got us by 20. We just didn't have it that weekend," Newell said. "We're a competitive program and a competitive team. We were dealing with some adversity with COVID, redshirts, having three new assistant coaches, but we can't use those things as excuses. We just weren't good enough, but our kids responded in a big way."
Now, it's on to nationals, where on paper, the Marauders might have a shot to get into the mix.
"Are we in the conversation? We’re ranked 8th, so on paper, you could see a scenario, but it would take a perfect weekend," he said. "When we finished fourth in indoor (2018), we were ranked ninth. It's just really, really hard. We're not going to put undue pressure on ourselves. We're going to prepare as well as we possibly can and do our best. The results will be the outcome of our effort and we'll live with that knowing the tremendous amount of work our kids have put in to get to where they are now."
